OTT releases this week: New movies, web series to watch; Veera Dheera Sooran, Jewel Thief, L2: Empuraan and more

OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like ShemarooMe, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and JioHotstar. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.
Plot: Andor Season 2 deepens character bonds as the war nears. Cassian rises in the Rebellion. Sacrifices, betrayals and hidden motives reshape every relationship.
Stars: Diego Luna, Adria Arjona, Stellan Skarsgard
Genre: Science Fiction
OTT release: JioHotstar
Release Date: April 23
Plot: A Tokyo-bound bullet train faces disaster if it slows below 100 kph. Panic spreads as authorities rush to rescue passengers before it’s too late.
Stars: Tsuyoshi Kusanagi, Hana Toyoshima, Jun Kaname
Genre: Action/Thriller
OTT release: Netflix
Release Date: April 23
Plot: Amid the 2002 Gujarat riots, Zayed’s family is massacred. Years later, Kerala’s politics, global espionage and personal revenge collide as Ab’raam rises for justice.
Stars: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh
Genre: Action/Thriller
OTT release: JioHotstar
Release Date: April 24
Plot: Seven rural Gujarati women take their first trip to London. They overcome language gaps, cultural shocks and societal judgment. They discover courage and assert their identity.
Stars: Deeksha Joshi, Tarjanee Bhadla, Vandana Pathak
Genre: Drama
OTT release: ShemarooMe
Release Date: April 24
Plot: Netflix’s You ends with Season 5. Joe, a serial killer, returns to New York to live a good life. However, his old secrets return with him as well.
Stars: Penn Badgley, Charlotte Ritchie, Madeline Brewer
Genre: Thriller
OTT release: Netflix
Release Date: April 24
Plot: Kaali, a regular shopkeeper, gets entangled in a dangerous crime ring. His hidden mission drives the mystery behind the story.
Stars: Vikram, Dushara Vijayan, Suraj Venjaramoodu
Genre: Action/Thriller
OTT release: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: April 24
Plot: Etoile follows Paris and New York ballet companies swapping top dancers. It sparks chaos, rivalry and change to revive their fading glory.
Stars: Luke Kirby, Charlotte Gainsbourg, LaMay Zhang
Genre: Dance/Comedy
OTT release: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: April 24
Plot: A thief enters a museum for the African Red Sun diamond. However, unexpected betrayals turn the planned heist into a dangerous fight for survival.
Stars: Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta
Genre: Action/Thriller
OTT release: Netflix
Release Date: April 25
Plot: After a drug deal fails, a battered detective battles the criminal underworld to save a politician’s son. It uncovers a citywide conspiracy and deep corruption.
Stars: Tom Hardy, Jessie Mei Li, Forest Whitaker
Genre: Action/Thriller
OTT release: Netflix
Release Date: April 25
