OTT releases this week: New movies, web series to watch; Veera Dheera Sooran, Jewel Thief, L2: Empuraan and more

OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like ShemarooMe, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and JioHotstar. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Andor Season 2

Plot: Andor Season 2 deepens character bonds as the war nears. Cassian rises in the Rebellion. Sacrifices, betrayals and hidden motives reshape every relationship.

Stars: Diego Luna, Adria Arjona, Stellan Skarsgard

Genre: Science Fiction

OTT release: JioHotstar

Release Date: April 23

Bullet Train Explosion

Plot: A Tokyo-bound bullet train faces disaster if it slows below 100 kph. Panic spreads as authorities rush to rescue passengers before it’s too late.

Stars: Tsuyoshi Kusanagi, Hana Toyoshima, Jun Kaname

Genre: Action/Thriller

OTT release: Netflix

Release Date: April 23

L2: Empuraan

Plot: Amid the 2002 Gujarat riots, Zayed’s family is massacred. Years later, Kerala’s politics, global espionage and personal revenge collide as Ab’raam rises for justice.

Stars: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh

Genre: Action/Thriller

OTT release: JioHotstar

Release Date: April 24

Umbarro

Plot: Seven rural Gujarati women take their first trip to London. They overcome language gaps, cultural shocks and societal judgment. They discover courage and assert their identity.

Stars: Deeksha Joshi, Tarjanee Bhadla, Vandana Pathak

Genre: Drama

OTT release: ShemarooMe

Release Date: April 24

You Season 5

Plot: Netflix’s You ends with Season 5. Joe, a serial killer, returns to New York to live a good life. However, his old secrets return with him as well.

Stars: Penn Badgley, Charlotte Ritchie, Madeline Brewer

Genre: Thriller

OTT release: Netflix

Release Date: April 24

Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2

Plot: Kaali, a regular shopkeeper, gets entangled in a dangerous crime ring. His hidden mission drives the mystery behind the story.

Stars: Vikram, Dushara Vijayan, Suraj Venjaramoodu

Genre: Action/Thriller

OTT release: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: April 24

Etoile

Plot: Etoile follows Paris and New York ballet companies swapping top dancers. It sparks chaos, rivalry and change to revive their fading glory.

Stars: Luke Kirby, Charlotte Gainsbourg, LaMay Zhang

Genre: Dance/Comedy

OTT release: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: April 24

Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins

Plot: A thief enters a museum for the African Red Sun diamond. However, unexpected betrayals turn the planned heist into a dangerous fight for survival.

Stars: Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta

Genre: Action/Thriller

OTT release: Netflix

Release Date: April 25

Havoc

Plot: After a drug deal fails, a battered detective battles the criminal underworld to save a politician’s son. It uncovers a citywide conspiracy and deep corruption.

Stars: Tom Hardy, Jessie Mei Li, Forest Whitaker

Genre: Action/Thriller

OTT release: Netflix