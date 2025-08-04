OTT releases this week: New movies, web series to watch; Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Arabia Kadali, Love Hurts, more

OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like Z5, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, JioHotstar and Netflix. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Wednesday Season 2

Plot: The beloved dark comedy web series by Tim Burton, Wednesday, is returning for Season 2. Set in the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, the show follows the Addams family as their youngest investigates a murder spree.

Makers said that this season is “the first time Wednesday returned to a school willingly. But as soon as she gets back, nothing happens that she’s expecting.”

Release date: 6 August 2025

The web series will be released in two parts: the first four episodes in August and the second part on September 3.

OTT platform: Netflix

Language: English

Salakaar

Plot: Told across two timelines - 1978 and 2025 - Salakaar delves into the covert world of intelligence, nuclear threats, and unfinished missions. It revolves around the life of Adhir, a deep-cover spy who once thwarted Pakistan's nuclear ambitions, only to face the ghosts of that mission decades later as the National Security Advisor.

Cast: Naveen Kasturia, Mouni Roy, Mukesh Rishi, Surya Sharma, Ashwath Bhatt, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Purnendu Bhattacharya, Janhavi Hardas

Release date: 8 August 2025

OTT Platform: Jio Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Arabia Kadali

Plot: Arabia Kadali, a gripping, high-stakes web series, captures the despair of confinement, the longing to return home, and the unbreakable spirit of hope. It follows the harrowing journey of fishermen from rival villages who, after inadvertently crossing international borders, are forced to rely on each other when they find themselves imprisoned on foreign soil.

As tensions mount and loyalties are tested, the series promises an emotionally gripping and intense narrative.

Cast: Satya Dev, Anandhi, Nassar, Raghu Babu, Dalip Tahil, Poonam Bajwa, Prabhavathi

Release date: 8 August 2025

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Original Language: Telugu (Available in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada)

Mayasabha - The Rise of Titans

Plot: The political drama web series, Mayasabha, is set against the volatile backdrop of regional politics. It explores themes of friendship, ambition, betrayal, shifting alliances, and the ruthless quest for power.

The web series also marks actress Divya Dutta's Telugu debut.

Cast: Divya Dutta, Sai Kumar, Srikanth Iyengar, Nassar, Tanya Ravichandran, Ravindra Vijay, and Shatru

Release date: 7 August 2025

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Original Language: Telugu (Also available in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam)

Stolen - Heist of the Century

Plot: This jaw-dropping documentary film is the ultimate true-life crime caper. It tells the story of the world’s greatest diamond heist.

For the first time, the Antwerp detectives who cracked the case and the alleged criminal mastermind gathered on 17 February 2003 to give a blow-by-blow account of what really happened and reveal the secrets of ‘The Heist of the Century’.

Release date: 8 August 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

Language: English

Love Hurts

Plot: Oscar-winning star of Everything Everywhere All at Once, Ke Huy Quan, stars as a seemingly mild-mannered realtor with a dark secret that he is desperate to leave behind.

However, the realtor is pulled back into the life he left behind after his former partner-in-crime resurfaces with an ominous message. With his crime-lord brother also on his trail, Marvin must confront his past and the history he never fully buried.

Cast: Ke Huy Quan, Ariana DeBose, Daniel Wu, Sean Astin, Mustafa Shakir, Lio Tipton, Rhys Darby, Marshawn Lynch, André Eriksen

OTT Platform: Jio Hotstar

Release date: 7 August 2025

Language: English