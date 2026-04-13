OTT releases this week: New novies, web series coming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and more

It is a fairly packed week for entertainment. There is a good mix of theatrical releases and streaming content to keep viewers in India busy from mid-April onwards.

OTT releases this week On the OTT front, Netflix is where most of the action is. Beef, the critically-acclaimed dark comedy-drama, returns for Season 2 on 16 April. Now, it’s reimagined as an anthology with an entirely new cast featuring Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny.

Also on Netflix from 17 April is Roommates, a comedy starring Sadie Sandler as a college freshman dealing with a boundaryless dormmate. Nick Kroll and Natasha Lyonne play her parents.

The Hindi film Toaster arrives on Netflix on April 15. The comedy stars real-life couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha along with Tarun Bali.

Football lovers get the Ronaldinho documentary Ronaldinho: The One and Only on 16 April. Golf fans can look forward to Full Swing Season 4 on 17 April.

On Netflix, several web series arrive across the week. Crooks Season 2 drops on 14 April. Fake Profile, Made with Love and the reality series Million Dollar Secret Season 2 all arrive on 15 April. The Italian legal drama The Law According to Lidia Poët will also arrive on that day.

BEED Season 2 follows on 16 April. Rounding out the week on 17 April are the Korean series We Are All Trying Here and the Spanish series Alpha Males Season 5. The anime film Dandelion and the film 180 both arrive on Netflix on 16 April and 17 April, respectively.

On Amazon Prime Video, the reality competition series American Gladiators premieres on 17 April.

For regional language viewers, two films are making their OTT debut this week. The Malayalam film Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu arrives on JioHotstar on 15 April, and the Bengali film Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel streams on ZEE5 from the same date. The English film The Bride makes its digital debut on BookMyShow on 17 April.

Amazon Prime Video has a strong offering, too. Euphoria Season 3 drops on 15 April. It is perhaps the most eagerly-awaited streaming event of the week globally.

The Running Man, Edgar Wright's remake of the Stephen King novel starring Glen Powell, arrives on Prime Video on 17 April. For Hindi-language viewers, the web series Matka King also premieres on Prime on 17 April.

Apple TV+ brings Margo's Got Money Troubles on 15 April. Elle Fanning plays a young single mother who starts an OnlyFans account to make ends meet. The cast also includes Michelle Pfeiffer and Nick Offerman.

Theatrical releases this week On the theatrical side, the big Hollywood release this week is The Mummy, directed by Lee Cronin. It will be released on 17 April. The Hollywood film Normal is also releasing in cinemas on 17 April.

On the Bollywood front, the primary release is Bhooth Bangla. The horror comedy brings back Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan. The movie will arrive in cinemas on 17 April.

Regional cinema has quite a healthy slate as well. Malayalam viewers have three releases, Pallichattambi: The Origin, Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil and Madhuvidhu.

Telugu audiences get Bad Boy Karthik, Therachaapa and Kalagamanam in cinemas this week. Tamil cinema brings Mr X and Aadharam to screens.

Kannada has five releases: Elra Kaaleliyatte Kaala, Kendada Seragu, Bengaluru Inn, Urabba and Sankeerthana. Marathi viewers can catch Salbardi and Phula, Punjabi cinema offers Khushkhabri and The Great Punjab Robbery, and Bengali audiences get Bibi Payra.

Gujarati cinema also has two releases this week, Laagni and Kuka is Money Cash.