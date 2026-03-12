OTT releases this week: New Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada movies, web series to watch over the weekend

OTT releases this week: A number of new Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, ETV Win and SunNXT. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.
Language: Malayalam
Plot: Rohini, a con woman, poses as a bride to defraud multiple men across Kerala and Karnataka. Her scam unravels when all her "grooms" show up at once.
Cast: Nikhila Vimal, Hakkim Shahjahan, Aju Varghese
Genre: Comedy Drama
OTT Release: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: 11 March
Language: Tamil
Plot: Shenba, a small-town Tamil Nadu girl obsessed with Korean culture, fulfils her dream of visiting Seoul. But, betrayal by her partner leaves her stranded.
Cast: Priyanka Arul Mohan, Park Hye-jin, No Ho-jin
Genre: Romantic Drama
OTT Release: Netflix
Release Date: 12 March
Language: Telugu
Plot: In Hyderabad's Old City, a son's ambition clashes with his father's legacy over a 400-year-old tea stall. After a family tragedy, he takes over the cafe and discovers the true worth of heritage and integrity.
Cast: Shiva Kandukuri, Rajeev Kanakala, Teju Ashwini
Genre: Family Drama
OTT Release: ETV Win
Release Date: 12 March
Language: Tamil
Plot: Kailash and Aazhi break up dramatically in the middle of a busy road. While each tries to move on through modern coping trends, they soon question whether their split was worth it at all.
Cast: Ajay Dhishan, RK Dhanusha, Pandiarajan
Genre: Romantic Comedy
OTT Release: ZEE5
Release Date: 13 March
Language: Tamil
Plot: Set in 1990s Ooty, three brothers grow up under the harsh, controlling rule of their authoritarian father. Bound by love and shared trauma, they find strength in each other and small moments of freedom.
Cast: Abdul Rafe, Mithun Vasudevan, Rithik Mohanraj
Genre: Family Drama
OTT Release: Sun NXT
Release Date: 13 March
Language: Tamil
Plot: Vetri, a 12th-fail room service boy at a luxury resort, dreams of becoming a chef. Despite constant humiliation from the kitchen staff, he fights the system and chases his culinary ambitions with raw talent.
Cast: Thalaivasal Vijay, Vijay Kumar Rajendran, Abeneya Nethrun
Genre: Comedy Drama
OTT Release: JioHotstar
Release Date: 13 March
Language: Tamil
Plot: Four friends fight to save their grandfather's struggling regional newspaper from shutting down. They have little money, and a powerful rival works against them.
Cast: Rishikanth, Abdool Lee, Adwitha Arumugam
Genre: Drama
OTT Release: Prime Video
Release Date: 13 March
Language: Tamil
Plot: In one intense night, gangster Mani hunts down the powerful criminal who killed his brother. Navigating corrupt politicians and rival gangs, the story unfolds through flashbacks leading to a violent final reckoning.
Cast: Anish Masilamani, KPY Dheena, Mime Gopi
Genre: Action, Mystery, Thriller
OTT Release: Sun NXT
Release Date: 13 March
Language: Telugu
Plot: Arjun, a quirky misfit who refuses to conform, falls for a practical, traditional woman. Their clashing personalities drive a fun satire on modern dating, influencer culture and middle-class expectations in urban Hyderabad.
Cast: Vishwak Sen, Ruhani Sharma, Murli Sharma
Genre: Satire, Romantic Comedy
OTT Release: Netflix
Release Date: 13 March
Language: Telugu
Plot: Ram, a Hyderabad winemaker, travels to Spain and starts a secret affair while hiding his marriage. When his Spanish lover arrives in Hyderabad, he desperately tries to juggle both women without getting caught.
Cast: Ravi Teja, Ashika Ranganath, Dimple Hayathi
Genre: Comedy, Drama
OTT Release: ZEE5
Release Date: 13 March
Language: Telugu
Plot: Two young Andhra professionals share a Chennai apartment to split costs and chase their dreams. As their careers take different turns, their growing bond is tested by family pressures and an unexpected health crisis.
Cast: Santosh Sobhan, Manasa Varanasi, Yogi Babu
Genre: Romance
OTT Release: Prime Video
Release Date: 13 March
Language: Malayalam
Plot: A man crushed by debt and emotional pressure takes desperate measures to survive. Weaving together a love triangle and friendship, the story explores how every choice comes at a heavy price.
Cast: Bibin George, Shine Tom Chacko, Chandhunadh
Genre: Comedy
OTT Release: Sun NXT
Release Date: 13 March
Language: Kannada
Plot: In 1980s rural Karnataka, a man returns to his village to reclaim his family's land from a cruel landlord. When peaceful efforts fail and murder strikes, the fight for dignity turns violent.
Cast: Duniya Vijay, Raj B. Shetty, Rachita Ram
Genre: Action Drama
OTT Release: ZEE5
Release Date: 13 March
Language: Telugu
Plot: Celebrity couples face physical and psychological challenges to test their bond. The lowest-scoring pair is eliminated each week. In the grand finale, one couple is crowned the ‘Ultimate Couple’.
Cast: Varun Sandesh & Vithika Sheru, Siva Balaji & Madhumitha, Indraneel & Meghana
Genre: Reality Show
OTT Release: JioHotstar
Release Date: 15 March
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More
