OTT releases this week: New Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada movies, web series to watch over the weekend

OTT releases this week: A number of new Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar, Aha Video, ETV Win and SunNXT. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.
Language: Malayalam
Plot: The story follows Roslin, a quiet 17-year-old living on a remote farm with her parents. She often sees a green-eyed stranger in disturbing nightmares. Her fear grows when a man, who looks exactly like the stranger, arrives as a guest.
Cast: Sanjana Dipu, Meena, Vineeth
Genre: Psychological Thriller, Mystery
OTT Release: JioHotstar
Release Date: 27 February
Language: Telugu
Plot: The film is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam hit Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey. It follows Prashanthi, who marries a short-tempered man. After facing domestic abuse and no family support, she decides to fight back in a bold, humorous and empowering way.
Cast: Tharun Bhascker, Eesha Rebba as
Genre: Comedy, Drama
OTT Release: Aha Video
Release Date: 4 March
Language: Telugu
Plot: The story follows a couple. They share a deep emotional connection. Their relationship is filled with passion and meaningful moments.
Cast: Divya Sripada, Abhai Naveen, Babloo Prithiveeraj
Genre: Drama
OTT Release: ETV Win
Release Date: 5 March
Language: Tamil
Plot: Madhan goes on a one-day date with Radhi, a beautiful girl who works at a spa. The day turns into a dangerous chase as both the police and a gang hunt for Radhi.
Cast: Saravana Vickram, Hasli Amaan, Rajesh Balachandiran
Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance, Thriller
OTT Release: Sun NXT
Release Date: 6 March
Language: Tamil
Plot: This supernatural thriller follows a mysterious elderly woman named Occhai. There is a police investigation into a child murder. At the same time, a young London-based couple move into their ancestral rural home with their differently-abled children.
Cast: Vadivukkarasi, Dhileepan, Singampuli
Genre: Supernatural Thriller, Horror, Folklore
OTT Release: Sun NXT
Release Date: 6 March
Language: Tamil
Plot: The story follows Sathya, a shy designer who avoids marriage proposals. During a forced matchmaking meeting, he meets Monisha, a social media influencer. They discover they studied in the same school earlier. Together, they decide to find their old school crushes before considering their own future.
Cast: Abishan Jeevinth, Anaswara Rajan, Kavya Anil
Genre: Romantic Drama
OTT Release: Netflix
Release Date: 6 March
Language: Telugu
Plot: The crime thriller web series centres on Vikram, a rule-breaker who solves complex cases.
Cast: Nikhil Maliyakkal, Gayatri Chaganti, Ashu Reddy
Genre: Crime Thriller, Action Drama
OTT Release: JioHotstar
Release Date: 6 March
Language: Malayalam
Plot: This crime thriller follows ACP Stalin Joseph, a sharp police officer investigating a murder in the parking lot of a Calicut nightclub. As he probes deeper, he uncovers a series of linked killings tied to a past trauma, leading to a moral dilemma.
Cast: Indrajith Sukumaran, Aju Varghese, Reba Monica John
Genre: Crime Thriller, Mystery
OTT Release: Sun NXT
Release Date: 6 March