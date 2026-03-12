OTT releases this week: New Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada movies, web series to watch over the weekend

OTT releases this week: A number of new Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, ETV Win and SunNXT. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Pennu Case

Language: Malayalam

Plot: Rohini, a con woman, poses as a bride to defraud multiple men across Kerala and Karnataka. Her scam unravels when all her "grooms" show up at once.

Cast: Nikhila Vimal, Hakkim Shahjahan, Aju Varghese

Genre: Comedy Drama

OTT Release: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: 11 March

Made in Korea

Language: Tamil

Plot: Shenba, a small-town Tamil Nadu girl obsessed with Korean culture, fulfils her dream of visiting Seoul. But, betrayal by her partner leaves her stranded.

Cast: Priyanka Arul Mohan, Park Hye-jin, No Ho-jin

Genre: Romantic Drama

OTT Release: Netflix

Release Date: 12 March

Nawab Cafe

Language: Telugu

Plot: In Hyderabad's Old City, a son's ambition clashes with his father's legacy over a 400-year-old tea stall. After a family tragedy, he takes over the cafe and discovers the true worth of heritage and integrity.

Cast: Shiva Kandukuri, Rajeev Kanakala, Teju Ashwini

Genre: Family Drama

OTT Release: ETV Win

Release Date: 12 March

Pookie

Language: Tamil

Plot: Kailash and Aazhi break up dramatically in the middle of a busy road. While each tries to move on through modern coping trends, they soon question whether their split was worth it at all.

Cast: Ajay Dhishan, RK Dhanusha, Pandiarajan

Genre: Romantic Comedy

OTT Release: ZEE5

Release Date: 13 March

Naangal

Language: Tamil

Plot: Set in 1990s Ooty, three brothers grow up under the harsh, controlling rule of their authoritarian father. Bound by love and shared trauma, they find strength in each other and small moments of freedom.

Cast: Abdul Rafe, Mithun Vasudevan, Rithik Mohanraj

Genre: Family Drama

OTT Release: Sun NXT

Release Date: 13 March

Resort

Language: Tamil

Plot: Vetri, a 12th-fail room service boy at a luxury resort, dreams of becoming a chef. Despite constant humiliation from the kitchen staff, he fights the system and chases his culinary ambitions with raw talent.

Cast: Thalaivasal Vijay, Vijay Kumar Rajendran, Abeneya Nethrun

Genre: Comedy Drama

OTT Release: JioHotstar

Release Date: 13 March

Local Times

Language: Tamil

Plot: Four friends fight to save their grandfather's struggling regional newspaper from shutting down. They have little money, and a powerful rival works against them.

Cast: Rishikanth, Abdool Lee, Adwitha Arumugam

Genre: Drama

OTT Release: Prime Video

Release Date: 13 March

Friday

Language: Tamil

Plot: In one intense night, gangster Mani hunts down the powerful criminal who killed his brother. Navigating corrupt politicians and rival gangs, the story unfolds through flashbacks leading to a violent final reckoning.

Cast: Anish Masilamani, KPY Dheena, Mime Gopi

Genre: Action, Mystery, Thriller

OTT Release: Sun NXT

Release Date: 13 March

Funky

Language: Telugu

Plot: Arjun, a quirky misfit who refuses to conform, falls for a practical, traditional woman. Their clashing personalities drive a fun satire on modern dating, influencer culture and middle-class expectations in urban Hyderabad.

Cast: Vishwak Sen, Ruhani Sharma, Murli Sharma

Genre: Satire, Romantic Comedy

OTT Release: Netflix

Release Date: 13 March

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi (BMW)

Language: Telugu

Plot: Ram, a Hyderabad winemaker, travels to Spain and starts a secret affair while hiding his marriage. When his Spanish lover arrives in Hyderabad, he desperately tries to juggle both women without getting caught.

Cast: Ravi Teja, Ashika Ranganath, Dimple Hayathi

Genre: Comedy, Drama

OTT Release: ZEE5

Release Date: 13 March

Couple Friendly

Language: Telugu

Plot: Two young Andhra professionals share a Chennai apartment to split costs and chase their dreams. As their careers take different turns, their growing bond is tested by family pressures and an unexpected health crisis.

Cast: Santosh Sobhan, Manasa Varanasi, Yogi Babu

Genre: Romance

OTT Release: Prime Video

Release Date: 13 March

Sukran

Language: Malayalam

Plot: A man crushed by debt and emotional pressure takes desperate measures to survive. Weaving together a love triangle and friendship, the story explores how every choice comes at a heavy price.

Cast: Bibin George, Shine Tom Chacko, Chandhunadh

Genre: Comedy

OTT Release: Sun NXT

Release Date: 13 March

Landlord

Language: Kannada

Plot: In 1980s rural Karnataka, a man returns to his village to reclaim his family's land from a cruel landlord. When peaceful efforts fail and murder strikes, the fight for dignity turns violent.

Cast: Duniya Vijay, Raj B. Shetty, Rachita Ram

Genre: Action Drama

OTT Release: ZEE5

Release Date: 13 March

Mad for Each Other

Language: Telugu

Plot: Celebrity couples face physical and psychological challenges to test their bond. The lowest-scoring pair is eliminated each week. In the grand finale, one couple is crowned the ‘Ultimate Couple’.

Cast: Varun Sandesh & Vithika Sheru, Siva Balaji & Madhumitha, Indraneel & Meghana

Genre: Reality Show

OTT Release: JioHotstar

Release Date: 15 March

