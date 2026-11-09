OTT releases this week (November 9-15): Brad Pitt’s Heart of the Beast, Rings of Power 3 and 11 more titles to watch

The second week of November brings a mix of new films, documentaries, horror stories and returning shows to streaming platforms. From Brad Pitt's survival thriller Heart of the Beast to the return of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, there are several titles to look forward to between 9 November and 15 November.

Netflix has a number of new releases lined up, including the legal drama Alicia's Law, the horror series The Body and the documentary Avedon. Meanwhile, Prime Video brings back The Rings of Power for its third season and adds a new season of The Chosen to its catalogue.

Indian viewers can also look forward to Student of the Year: After Dark, starring Shanaya Kapoor, while Malayalam crime drama The Third Murder arrives on ManoramaMAX.

Also Read | I want to explore everything as a newcomer, says Shanaya Kapoor

Here is a look at the new releases, their stories and where to watch them.

OTT releases on 10 November 1. Heart of the Beast (10 November)

Brad Pitt plays James Belmont, a retired soldier whose plane crashes in the Alaskan wilderness. He is stranded in the freezing region with his loyal dog, Odin. The two must find a way to survive the harsh weather, dangerous animals and difficult terrain before they can return home.

Available on: BookMyShow Stream, Apple TV and Prime Video (buy or rent).

2. Other Mommy (10 November)

This horror film stars Jessica Chastain and Jay Duplass. It follows a young girl who has an imaginary friend. However, things take a frightening turn when the family realises that the strange presence is not imaginary. It begins to threaten their home and the people living in it.

Available on: Apple TV and Prime Video (buy or rent).

OTT releases on 11 November 3. La ley de Alicia (11 November)

This Mexican legal drama follows Alicia, played by Fernanda Castillo, whose life changes after her husband is sent to prison over a corruption case. After staying away from her legal career for 20 years, she decides to return to work and support her family. The series follows her efforts to rebuild her career and start over.

Available on: Netflix.

4. Avedon (11 November)

Directed by Ron Howard, this documentary explores the life and work of Richard Avedon, one of the most famous fashion photographers in history. It looks at how he changed fashion photography through his portraits and work with major brands. The documentary also features interviews with personalities such as Calvin Klein, Isabella Rossellini and Twiggy.

Available on: Netflix.

5. The Body (11 November)

This horror series follows a group of schoolgirls at a Catholic school. After a dance-team initiation goes wrong on Halloween, the girls begin experiencing strange visions about things that have not happened yet. Their experiences soon spread fear across the town, leaving everyone struggling to understand what is happening.

Available on: Netflix.

6. The Gospel of Christmas (11 November)

Written and directed by Tyler Perry, this Christmas drama follows a struggling pastor who inherits his family's church in a troubled neighbourhood in New York. With the church facing financial problems and his faith being tested, he must find a way to save his family, congregation and community before Christmas. The film stars Fantasia Barrino and Durrell 'Tank' Babbs.

Available on: Netflix.

7. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 (11 November)

The fantasy series returns with another chapter in the story of Middle-earth. The new season takes place five years after the fall of Eregion, with Sauron growing stronger and working towards creating the One Ring. The Elves, Dwarves and other kingdoms must prepare for a major war against him.

Available on: Prime Video.

OTT releases on 13 November 8. Being Heumann (13 November)

Based on the life of disability rights activist Judy Heumann, this film tells the story of a major protest in the US in 1977. Heumann and a group of activists occupy a federal building to demand better rights and equal treatment for people with disabilities. Ruth Madeley plays Heumann, while Mark Ruffalo and Dylan O'Brien also feature in the film.

Available on: Apple TV.

9. Heartland (13 November)

Jessica Chastain plays Misty Jones, a former country music star who returns to Nashville after her niece goes missing. As she begins searching for her, Misty finds herself dealing with old family problems and secrets about the city. The film combines music, mystery and crime.

Available on: Netflix.

10. Student of the Year: After Dark (13 November)

Shanaya Kapoor plays twin sisters Aditi and Aayesha in this darker take on the Student of the Year franchise. After Aayesha is found dead, Aditi enters her sister's school to investigate what happened. She joins the school's Student of the Year competition while trying to uncover the truth behind the murder. Divik Sharma also stars in the series, which is directed by Reema Maya.

Available on: JioHotstar.

11. The Third Murder (13 November)

This Malayalam crime thriller follows a police investigation into a series of murders. When a businessman is killed in a manner similar to an earlier murder, DYSP Christy, played by Saiju Kurup, seeks help from a former police officer. Their investigation eventually leads them towards a troubled teenager and a complicated family conflict.

Available on: ManoramaMAX.

Also Read | Born on 19 July? You share your birthday with Benedict Cumberbatch and more

OTT releases on 15 November 12. Cunk on Cinema (15 November)

Diane Morgan returns as Philomena Cunk in this comedy documentary series. This time, she explores the history of cinema, from the invention of cameras to modern filmmaking and artificial intelligence. Known for asking strange and funny questions, Cunk interviews several people from the film industry, including Benedict Cumberbatch and director Michael Bay.

Available on: Netflix.

13. The Chosen season 6 (15 November)

The historical drama returns with its sixth season, focusing on the final day of Jesus Christ's life. The story follows the events leading up to his crucifixion, including Judas' betrayal and the reactions of those around Jesus. Jonathan Roumie returns to play Jesus, alongside the show's familiar cast.