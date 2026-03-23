OTT releases this week: O Romeo, Daredevil Born Again Season 2, Kaattaan and more to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar

OTT releases of the week: Starting from 23 March, a new lineup of releases awaits online. From Vijay Sethupathi's Tamil release Kaattaan to the much-awaited documentary BTS The Return, several new shows and films can be enjoyed across OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar and more. Take your pick from the list of OTT releases of this week.
Plot: A police station on the verge of shutting down due to lack of cases and a shocking discovery of a severed head on a hill, the story revolves around a final investigation. The victim is identified as Muthu, a man with a mysterious past who has worked as a watch mechanic, an elephant trainer, and also a bodyguard entangled in illegal activities. As cops trace his complex life across years, the case turns into a gripping last chance to uncover the truth.
Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Milind Soman, Sudev Nair, Vadivel Murugan, Risha Jacobs, VJ Paaru, Kalaivani Bhaskar, and Muthukumar
OTT platform: JioHotstar
OTT release date: 27 March
Plot: BTS The Return is a documentary starring the seven K-pop singers who reunite in Los Angeles to record their fifth studio album, Arirang. It captures their journey after wrapping up their mandatory military service.
Cast: RM, Jin, SUGA, J-hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook
OTT platform: Netflix
OTT release date: 27 March
Plot: Set in the 1990s Mumbai underworld, O'Romeo is based on S. Hussain Zaidi's Mafia Queens of Mumbai. It follows the story of a sharp-witted contract killer, Ustara, who falls for a woman seeking vengeance.
Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Farida Jalal, Vikrant Massey, Nana Patekar
OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video
OTT release date: 27 March
Plot: Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen follows the story of a bride-to-be who travels with her fiancé to a secluded family estate, just days before their wedding day. As she starts experiencing an overwhelming, growing sense of dread, she begins to fear that their upcoming marriage might be a mistake. Watch what happens next.
Cast: Camila Morrone, Adam DiMarco
OTT platform: Netflix
OTT release date: 26 March
Plot: When a series of ritualistic murders hits Oslo, a gifted detective must navigate a puzzle of patterns, corruption and his own demons to catch the killer.
Cast: Tobias Santelmann, Joel Kinnaman, Pia Tjelta
OTT platform: Netflix
OTT release date: 26 March
Plot: Matt takes on Wilson, the city’s corrupt mayor who has tightened his grip over New York with fear and manipulation. Operating in secret as Daredevil, Matt continues his relentless fight to restore peace and justice, but finds his own morals tested along the way. He teams up with Jessica, Karen, and others to save the city once again.
Cast: Charlie Cock, Vincent D'Onofrio, Krysten Ritter
OTT platform: JioHotstar
OTT release date: 25 March
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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