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OTT releases this week: O Romeo, Daredevil Born Again Season 2, Kaattaan and more to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar

OTT releases of the week: A new set of shows and films will be streaming online across OTT platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video. From Shahid Kapoor's latest to Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming outing, check it out.

Sneha Biswas
Updated23 Mar 2026, 10:38 AM IST
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OTT releases this week: O Romeo, Daredevil Born Again Season 2, Kaattaan and more to stream online
OTT releases this week: O Romeo, Daredevil Born Again Season 2, Kaattaan and more to stream online
AI Quick Read

OTT releases of the week: Starting from 23 March, a new lineup of releases awaits online. From Vijay Sethupathi's Tamil release Kaattaan to the much-awaited documentary BTS The Return, several new shows and films can be enjoyed across OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar and more. Take your pick from the list of OTT releases of this week.

Kaattaan

Plot: A police station on the verge of shutting down due to lack of cases and a shocking discovery of a severed head on a hill, the story revolves around a final investigation. The victim is identified as Muthu, a man with a mysterious past who has worked as a watch mechanic, an elephant trainer, and also a bodyguard entangled in illegal activities. As cops trace his complex life across years, the case turns into a gripping last chance to uncover the truth.

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Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Milind Soman, Sudev Nair, Vadivel Murugan, Risha Jacobs, VJ Paaru, Kalaivani Bhaskar, and Muthukumar

OTT platform: JioHotstar

OTT release date: 27 March

BTS - The Return

Plot: BTS The Return is a documentary starring the seven K-pop singers who reunite in Los Angeles to record their fifth studio album, Arirang. It captures their journey after wrapping up their mandatory military service.

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Cast: RM, Jin, SUGA, J-hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook

OTT platform: Netflix

OTT release date: 27 March

Also Read | Quote of the day by BTS leader RM: 'No matter who you are, where you're from…'

O'Romeo

Plot: Set in the 1990s Mumbai underworld, O'Romeo is based on S. Hussain Zaidi's Mafia Queens of Mumbai. It follows the story of a sharp-witted contract killer, Ustara, who falls for a woman seeking vengeance.

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Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Farida Jalal, ⁠Vikrant Massey, Nana Patekar

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

OTT release date: 27 March

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen

Plot: Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen follows the story of a bride-to-be who travels with her fiancé to a secluded family estate, just days before their wedding day. As she starts experiencing an overwhelming, growing sense of dread, she begins to fear that their upcoming marriage might be a mistake. Watch what happens next.

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Cast: Camila Morrone, Adam DiMarco

OTT platform: Netflix

OTT release date: 26 March

Detective Hole

Plot: When a series of ritualistic murders hits Oslo, a gifted detective must navigate a puzzle of patterns, corruption and his own demons to catch the killer.

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Cast: Tobias Santelmann, Joel Kinnaman, Pia Tjelta

OTT platform: Netflix

OTT release date: 26 March

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Plot: Matt takes on Wilson, the city’s corrupt mayor who has tightened his grip over New York with fear and manipulation. Operating in secret as Daredevil, Matt continues his relentless fight to restore peace and justice, but finds his own morals tested along the way. He teams up with Jessica, Karen, and others to save the city once again.

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Cast: Charlie Cock, Vincent D'Onofrio, Krysten Ritter

OTT platform: JioHotstar

OTT release date: 25 March

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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