OTT releases this week: Pattth, Stolen, Jaat, and more — New movies, web series to watch this week

OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, ManoramaMAX and JioHotstar.
Plot: The Malayalam movie tells the story of Unni, a struggling film editor and working on a travel vlog that includes a Kenyan tribe singing a traditional song. Unni and his girlfriendcreate a documentary exploring the song's multifaceted nature.
Cast: Ashik Safiya, Aboobakker
Gauthami, Lekshmi Gopan
Genre: Crime thriller
Languages: Malayalam
OTT platform: ManoramaMAX
Release Date: 6 June
Plot: Abhishek Banerjee's thriller drama, Stolen, follows the journey of two brothers who witness a child being kidnapped from a poor mother at a remote railway station, and join their mother's desperate search for the child.
Cast: Abhishek Banerjee, Harish Khanna, Mia Maelzer, Sahidur Rahaman, and Shubham Vardhan
Genre: Thriller drama
Languages: Hindi
OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: 4 June
Plot: The Brazilian action series, Criminal Code Season 2, follows Isaac and his Phantom Gang, who become the Federal Police's main targets after helping the Ambassador escape prison. This season is all about the struggle of Sullen to catch the gang.
Cast: Rômulo Braga, Maeve Jinkings, Pedro Caetano, Thomás Aquino, Alex Nader, Daniel Blanco, Letícia Tomazella, and Jorge Paz
Genre: Crime Drama
Languages: English
OTT platform: Netflix
Release Date: 4 June
Plot: Sunny Deol's action packed film revolves in a small coastal village ruled by a ruthless criminal named Ranatunga. When Sunny Deol arrives, things start to change and how. The movie is a classic showdown between an evil ruler and a fearless hero.
Genre: Action drama
Cast: Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Saiyami Kher, Regina Cassandra, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Vineet Kumar Singh
Languages: English
OTT platform: Netflix
Release Date: 5 June
Plot: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer sci-fi romantic comedy, Bhool Chuk Maaf, shows Rajkumar (Ranjan) stuck in a time loop on his wedding day and must fulfil a forgotten promise to escape it.
Genre: Sci-fi romantic comedy
Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra, Raghubir Yadav, and Zakir Hussain
Languages: English
OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: 6 June
Plot: The series drama revolves around the story of a group of billionaire friends who come together and join forces amidst a global economic turmoil.
Genre: Drama
Cast: Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith
Language: English
OTT platform: JioHotstar
Release date: 1 June
