OTT releases this week: Pattth, Stolen, Jaat, and more — New movies, web series to watch this week

OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, ManoramaMAX and JioHotstar.

Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online. Pattth Plot: The Malayalam movie tells the story of Unni, a struggling film editor and working on a travel vlog that includes a Kenyan tribe singing a traditional song. Unni and his girlfriendcreate a documentary exploring the song's multifaceted nature.

Cast: Ashik Safiya, Aboobakker

Gauthami, Lekshmi Gopan

Genre: Crime thriller

Languages: Malayalam

OTT platform: ManoramaMAX

Release Date: 6 June

Stolen Plot: Abhishek Banerjee's thriller drama, Stolen, follows the journey of two brothers who witness a child being kidnapped from a poor mother at a remote railway station, and join their mother's desperate search for the child.

Cast: Abhishek Banerjee, Harish Khanna, Mia Maelzer, Sahidur Rahaman, and Shubham Vardhan

Genre: Thriller drama

Languages: Hindi

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: 4 June

Criminal Code Season 2 Plot: The Brazilian action series, Criminal Code Season 2, follows Isaac and his Phantom Gang, who become the Federal Police's main targets after helping the Ambassador escape prison. This season is all about the struggle of Sullen to catch the gang.

Cast: Rômulo Braga, Maeve Jinkings, Pedro Caetano, Thomás Aquino, Alex Nader, Daniel Blanco, Letícia Tomazella, and Jorge Paz

Genre: Crime Drama

Languages: English

OTT platform: Netflix

Release Date: 4 June

Jaat Plot: Sunny Deol's action packed film revolves in a small coastal village ruled by a ruthless criminal named Ranatunga. When Sunny Deol arrives, things start to change and how. The movie is a classic showdown between an evil ruler and a fearless hero.

Genre: Action drama

Cast: Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Saiyami Kher, Regina Cassandra, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Vineet Kumar Singh

Languages: English

OTT platform: Netflix

Release Date: 5 June

Bhool Chuk Maaf Plot: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer sci-fi romantic comedy, Bhool Chuk Maaf, shows Rajkumar (Ranjan) stuck in a time loop on his wedding day and must fulfil a forgotten promise to escape it.

Genre: Sci-fi romantic comedy

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra, Raghubir Yadav, and Zakir Hussain

Languages: English

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: 6 June

Mountainhead Plot: The series drama revolves around the story of a group of billionaire friends who come together and join forces amidst a global economic turmoil.

Genre: Drama

Cast: Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith

Language: English

OTT platform: JioHotstar