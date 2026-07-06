OTT releases this week: Peddi, Ikka and more to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

OTT releases this week: Starting from 6 July, a new set of releases, including web shows, films and more are all set to stream online. These releases will be available across OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Zee5 and more. Check out the list.
Plot: Set in the 1990s rural Andhra Pradesh, Peddi follows the story of a sugarcane labourer who picks up sports to fight for his community’s dignity and basic recognition. The story revolves around a remote village fighting for survival and an identity.
Cast: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, Boman Irani
OTT release date: 9 July
OTT platform: Netflix
Plot: Ikka follows a renowned lawyer, Arjun Mehra, who gets roped in to defend a murder suspect. To protect his family and win this morally complex case, he must use every ethical and unethical means to win against the prosecutor.
Cast: Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Tillotama Shome, Dia Mirza, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor
OTT release date: 10 July
OTT platform: Netflix
Plot: The film follows the story of a butcher and passionate kabaddi player who is caught in a violent clash against powerful loan sharks. How he and his friends use their physical kabaddi skills to survive off the court forms the crux of the story.
Cast: Shane Nigam, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Preethi Asrani, Alphonse Puthren, Poornima Indrajith
OTT release date: 10 July
OTT platform: SonyLIV
Plot: "When a 10-year-old boy stumbles upon a terrifying sight, he learns the brutal realities of life, survival and desperation in a town on the edge," reads the title card.
Cast: Luis Alberti, Fátima Molina, Humberto Busto
OTT release date: 8 July
OTT platform: Netflix
Plot: "She gave everything to become a mother, so when her young son falls ill, Jada will stop at nothing to find a donor and save him — no matter the cost," as per the official description.
Cast: Nawell Madani, Guillaume Gouix, Paul Fouré
OTT release date: 8 July
OTT platform: Netflix
Plot: Season 5 returns with Nikki and Jason dealing with the consequences of Princess and Tyler’s biological mother Kat, turning up at their doorstep. She brings the whirlwind of chaos with her into their well-settled family life.
Cast: Esther Smith, Rafe Spall
OTT release date: 8 July
OTT platform: AppleTV+
Plot: Parimal & Co is based on a chaotic, dysfunctional family that becomes the prime suspect after a local goon harassing their daughter is found dead. Watch to find out the actual murdered.
Cast: Jayaram, Urvashi, Mysskin, Yogi Babu, Sandy, Santosh Sobhan, Sanjana Krishnamoorth
OTT release date: 10 July
OTT platform: Zee5
Plot: Premiering with a two-episode launch on OTT, The Westies is set in 1980s Hell's Kitchen. The Westies crime gang eyes profits from the Javitz Center construction. Though vastly outnumbered by Italian mafia, their brutality earns them a share. Generational tensions rise as FBI probes deepen.
Cast: Will Jeffs, Rohan Mead, Maria Dinn
OTT release date: 12 July
OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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