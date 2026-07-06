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OTT releases this week: Peddi, Ikka and more to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

OTT releases this week: Ram Charan's Peddi, Sunny Deol's Ikka and Shane Nigam's Balti among more releases, starting from June 6. Check plot, cast and more.

Sneha Biswas
Updated6 Jul 2026, 04:35 PM IST
From Peddi to Ikka, check OTT releases to stream online.
From Peddi to Ikka, check OTT releases to stream online.
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OTT releases this week: Starting from 6 July, a new set of releases, including web shows, films and more are all set to stream online. These releases will be available across OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Zee5 and more. Check out the list.

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Peddi

Plot: Set in the 1990s rural Andhra Pradesh, Peddi follows the story of a sugarcane labourer who picks up sports to fight for his community’s dignity and basic recognition. The story revolves around a remote village fighting for survival and an identity.

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Cast: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, Boman Irani

OTT release date: 9 July

OTT platform: Netflix

Also Read | Peddi director addresses backlash over Janhvi Kapoor's role

Ikka

Plot: Ikka follows a renowned lawyer, Arjun Mehra, who gets roped in to defend a murder suspect. To protect his family and win this morally complex case, he must use every ethical and unethical means to win against the prosecutor.

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Cast: Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Tillotama Shome, Dia Mirza, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

OTT release date: 10 July

OTT platform: Netflix

Also Read | Netflix India’s 2026 slate revealed: Family Business, Musafir Cafe, Dhindora 2

Balti

Plot: The film follows the story of a butcher and passionate kabaddi player who is caught in a violent clash against powerful loan sharks. How he and his friends use their physical kabaddi skills to survive off the court forms the crux of the story.

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Cast: Shane Nigam, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Preethi Asrani, Alphonse Puthren, Poornima Indrajith

OTT release date: 10 July

OTT platform: SonyLIV

I am not Afraid

Plot: "When a 10-year-old boy stumbles upon a terrifying sight, he learns the brutal realities of life, survival and desperation in a town on the edge," reads the title card.

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Cast: Luis Alberti, Fátima Molina, Humberto Busto

OTT release date: 8 July

OTT platform: Netflix

Nothing To Lose

Plot: "She gave everything to become a mother, so when her young son falls ill, Jada will stop at nothing to find a donor and save him — no matter the cost," as per the official description.

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Cast: Nawell Madani, Guillaume Gouix, Paul Fouré

OTT release date: 8 July

OTT platform: Netflix

Trying Season 5

Plot: Season 5 returns with Nikki and Jason dealing with the consequences of Princess and Tyler’s biological mother Kat, turning up at their doorstep. She brings the whirlwind of chaos with her into their well-settled family life.

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Cast: Esther Smith, Rafe Spall

OTT release date: 8 July

OTT platform: AppleTV+

Parimal & Co

Plot: Parimal & Co is based on a chaotic, dysfunctional family that becomes the prime suspect after a local goon harassing their daughter is found dead. Watch to find out the actual murdered.

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Cast: Jayaram, Urvashi, Mysskin, Yogi Babu, Sandy, Santosh Sobhan, Sanjana Krishnamoorth

OTT release date: 10 July

OTT platform: Zee5

The Westies

Plot: Premiering with a two-episode launch on OTT, The Westies is set in 1980s Hell's Kitchen. The Westies crime gang eyes profits from the Javitz Center construction. Though vastly outnumbered by Italian mafia, their brutality earns them a share. Generational tensions rise as FBI probes deepen.

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Cast: Will Jeffs, Rohan Mead, Maria Dinn

OTT release date: 12 July

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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