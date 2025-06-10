OTT releases this week: Rana Naidu 2, The Traitors, Padakkalam and more to watch online

OTT releases this week: Get ready to binge! This week’s OTT lineup brings a mix of fresh action entertainers, heartwarming dramas, and star-studded digital premieres on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLiv, JioHotstar and AppleTV+. Take a look.
Plot: Season 2 explores deeper cracks in the Rana Naidu family. Rana faces his toughest challenge yet when the prime antagonist of the season, Rauf returns, seeking revenge.
Genre: Action crime drama
Cast: Rana Daggubati, Daggubati Venkatesh, Arjun Rampal, Surveen Chawla, Kriti Kharbanda, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Dino Morea
OTT platform: Netflix
Release date: 13 June
Language: Telugu (Original) & Hindi (Dubbed)
Plot: Twenty contestants compete in a castle to build a prize pot, but hidden among them are "traitors" secretly eliminating the “faithful” players unless they outrun them first.
Genre: Reality game show
Cast: Karan Johar, Anshula Kapoor, Apoorva (Rebel Kid), Ashish Vidyarthi, Elnaaz Norouzi, Harsh Gujral, Jannat Zubair, Janvi Gaur, Jasmine Bhasin, Karan Kundrra, Lakshmi Manchu, Maheep Kapoor, Mukesh Chhabra, Nikita Luther, Purav Jha, Raftaar, Raj Kundra, Sahil Salathia, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sufi Motiwala, Uorfi Javed
OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release date: 12 June
Language: Hindi
Plot: The season delved into Lisa's new romance and divorce, Alexia's wedding plans, and Guerdy's cancer diagnosis.
Genre: Reality TV show
Cast: Larsa Pippen, Lisa Hochstein, Alexia Echevarria, Guerdy Abraira, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin
OTT platform: Jio Hotstar
Release date: 12 June
Language: English
Plot: Underdogs is a nature docuseries celebrating the unsung heroes of the animal kingdom.
Genre: Docuseries about animals, adventure, and nature
Cast: Ryan Reynolds
OTT platform: Jio Hotstar
Release date: 15 June
Language: English
Plot: Inspired by a children’s book, the show follows a curious bunny who turns an ordinary cardboard box into a magical world full of imagination, friends, and adventures.
Genre: Animated series
Cast: Isabel Birch as Riley, Ian James Corlett
OTT platform: AppleTV+
Release date: 13 June
Language: English
Ryan Reynolds
Plot: Featuring exclusive interviews with survivors, paramedics and festival staff, the documentary is on the 2021 Astroworld tragedy and its aftermath.
Genre: Investigative documentary
Cast: Travis Scott
OTT platform: Netflix
Release date: 10 June
Language: English
Plot: A pendant from the past sets Jéssica on a trip through Israel — where family twists, unexpected love and a search for meaning shape the ride of her life.
Genre: Drama
Cast: Grace Patterson, Allison McAtee, Marisa Lynae Hampton
OTT platform: Netflix
Release date: 11 June
Language: Portuguese
Plot: Husband and wife Nora and Héctor's scientific breakthrough lets them time travel from 1966 to 2025. As Héctor struggles to adapt, Nora thrives in the future, but her success comes with unexpected consequences.
Genre: Sci-Fi
Cast: Lucero, Benny Ibarra, Renata Vaca
OTT platform: Netflix
Release date: 11 June
Language: Spanish
Plot: This documentary explores how OceanGate's ambitious mission to the Titanic ended in disaster when its Titan submersible tragically imploded with passengers in 2023.
Genre: Documentary
Cast: Real-life individuals and experts
OTT platform: Netflix
Release date: 11 June
Language: English
Plot: Four nerdy comic book enthusiasts find themselves in an unexpected adventure when their school's charming new professor turns their academic world upside down with supernatural events.
Genre: Supernatural fantasy comedy film
Cast: Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sharafudheen, Sandeep Pradeep
OTT platform: Malayalam
Release date: 10 June
Language: Malayalam
Plot: The film revolves around a deceased ancestor's obsession with a Telugu TV serial.
Genre: Horror comedy
Cast: Harshith Reddy, Gavireddy Srinivas, Charan Peri, Shriya Kontham, Shravani Lakshmi, Shalini Kondepudi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu
OTT platform: Jio Hotstar
Release date: 14 June
Language: Telugu
Plot: Inspired by a real-life incident involving Angelina Jolie, the film revolves around Poorna, who hires a contract killer to kill herself.
Genre: Black comedy romantic thriller
Cast: Parambrata Chatterjee, Koushani Mukherjee, Biswanath Basu, Sandipta Sen Anindya Chatterjee
OTT platform: Hoichoi
Release date: 13 June
Language: Bengali
Plot: The film is based on a group of youngsters who take up boxing to gain grace marks after failing their class 12th examination.
Genre: Sports drama
Cast: Naslen, Lukman Avaran, Franco Francis, rapper Baby Jean, Shiva Hariharan, Shon Joy, Karthik, Nanda Nishanth, Noila Francy
OTT platform: Sony LIV
Release date: 13 June
Language: Malayalam
Plot: The series explores the lives of trans and non-binary individuals navigating love, identity and the boundaries of gender in a uniquely Indian way.
Genre: Documentary feature
Cast: Keith Van Nelson, Los Iglesias, Emilie Paap, Ross Pino, Allie Cizek, Summer Spears, George Jackson, Leon Alexander, Thomas Vieljeux, Denise Nothegger, Uma Paranjpe, Richie Tormo, Mille Mikie Hansen, Madison Humes, Allison Lopez, Puma St. Omar
OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release date: 13 June
Language: Hindi
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.