OTT releases this week: Rana Naidu 2, The Traitors, Padakkalam and more to watch online

OTT releases this week: Get ready to binge! This week’s OTT lineup brings a mix of fresh action entertainers, heartwarming dramas, and star-studded digital premieres on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLiv, JioHotstar and AppleTV+. Take a look.

Rana Naidu Season 2 Plot: Season 2 explores deeper cracks in the Rana Naidu family. Rana faces his toughest challenge yet when the prime antagonist of the season, Rauf returns, seeking revenge.

Genre: Action crime drama

Cast: Rana Daggubati, Daggubati Venkatesh, Arjun Rampal, Surveen Chawla, Kriti Kharbanda, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Dino Morea

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 13 June

Language: Telugu (Original) & Hindi (Dubbed)

The Traitors Plot: Twenty contestants compete in a castle to build a prize pot, but hidden among them are "traitors" secretly eliminating the “faithful” players unless they outrun them first.

Genre: Reality game show

Cast: Karan Johar, Anshula Kapoor, Apoorva (Rebel Kid), Ashish Vidyarthi, Elnaaz Norouzi, Harsh Gujral, Jannat Zubair, Janvi Gaur, Jasmine Bhasin, Karan Kundrra, Lakshmi Manchu, Maheep Kapoor, Mukesh Chhabra, Nikita Luther, Purav Jha, Raftaar, Raj Kundra, Sahil Salathia, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sufi Motiwala, Uorfi Javed

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 12 June

Language: Hindi

The Real Housewives of Miami Season 4 Plot: The season delved into Lisa's new romance and divorce, Alexia's wedding plans, and Guerdy's cancer diagnosis.

Genre: Reality TV show

Cast: Larsa Pippen, Lisa Hochstein, Alexia Echevarria, Guerdy Abraira, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin

OTT platform: Jio Hotstar

Release date: 12 June

Language: English

Underdogs Plot: Underdogs is a nature docuseries celebrating the unsung heroes of the animal kingdom.

Genre: Docuseries about animals, adventure, and nature

Cast: Ryan Reynolds

OTT platform: Jio Hotstar

Release date: 15 June

Language: English

Not a Box Plot: Inspired by a children’s book, the show follows a curious bunny who turns an ordinary cardboard box into a magical world full of imagination, friends, and adventures.

Genre: Animated series

Cast: Isabel Birch as Riley, Ian James Corlett

OTT platform: AppleTV+

Release date: 13 June

Language: English

Ryan Reynolds

Plot: Featuring exclusive interviews with survivors, paramedics and festival staff, the documentary is on the 2021 Astroworld tragedy and its aftermath.

Genre: Investigative documentary

Cast: Travis Scott

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 10 June

Language: English

Cheer to Life Plot: A pendant from the past sets Jéssica on a trip through Israel — where family twists, unexpected love and a search for meaning shape the ride of her life.

Genre: Drama

Cast: Grace Patterson, Allison McAtee, Marisa Lynae Hampton

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 11 June

Language: Portuguese

Our Times Plot: Husband and wife Nora and Héctor's scientific breakthrough lets them time travel from 1966 to 2025. As Héctor struggles to adapt, Nora thrives in the future, but her success comes with unexpected consequences.

Genre: Sci-Fi

Cast: Lucero, Benny Ibarra, Renata Vaca

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 11 June

Language: Spanish

Titan - The OceanGate Disaster Plot: This documentary explores how OceanGate's ambitious mission to the Titanic ended in disaster when its Titan submersible tragically imploded with passengers in 2023.

Genre: Documentary

Cast: Real-life individuals and experts

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 11 June

Language: English

Padakkalam Plot: Four nerdy comic book enthusiasts find themselves in an unexpected adventure when their school's charming new professor turns their academic world upside down with supernatural events.

Genre: Supernatural fantasy comedy film

Cast: Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sharafudheen, Sandeep Pradeep

OTT platform: Malayalam

Release date: 10 June

Language: Malayalam

Subham Plot: The film revolves around a deceased ancestor's obsession with a Telugu TV serial.

Genre: Horror comedy

Cast: Harshith Reddy, Gavireddy Srinivas, Charan Peri, Shriya Kontham, Shravani Lakshmi, Shalini Kondepudi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu

OTT platform: Jio Hotstar

Release date: 14 June

Language: Telugu

Killbill Society Plot: Inspired by a real-life incident involving Angelina Jolie, the film revolves around Poorna, who hires a contract killer to kill herself.

Genre: Black comedy romantic thriller

Cast: Parambrata Chatterjee, Koushani Mukherjee, Biswanath Basu, Sandipta Sen Anindya Chatterjee

OTT platform: Hoichoi

Release date: 13 June

Language: Bengali

Alappuzha Gymkhana Plot: The film is based on a group of youngsters who take up boxing to gain grace marks after failing their class 12th examination.

Genre: Sports drama

Cast: Naslen, Lukman Avaran, Franco Francis, rapper Baby Jean, Shiva Hariharan, Shon Joy, Karthik, Nanda Nishanth, Noila Francy

OTT platform: Sony LIV

Release date: 13 June

Language: Malayalam

In Transit Plot: The series explores the lives of trans and non-binary individuals navigating love, identity and the boundaries of gender in a uniquely Indian way.

Genre: Documentary feature

Cast: Keith Van Nelson, Los Iglesias, Emilie Paap, Ross Pino, Allie Cizek, Summer Spears, George Jackson, Leon Alexander, Thomas Vieljeux, Denise Nothegger, Uma Paranjpe, Richie Tormo, Mille Mikie Hansen, Madison Humes, Allison Lopez, Puma St. Omar

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 13 June