OTT releases this week: Saare Jahan Se Accha, Court Kacheri, Iron Man and His Awesome Friends, Andhera and more

OTT releases this week: Cinephiles can gear for a dramatic and interesting lineup for this extended week on the occasion of Independence Day. Catering to various tastes and preferences with diverse genres, there is something for everyone, including Andhera, Court Kacheri, Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal, and more.
OTT platform: Netflix
OTT release date: August 11
Consisting of eight episodes, the TV series premiered in June 2023. Amazon Prime description states, “Jamie, Claire, and their family are caught in the violent birth pains of an emerging nation as armies march to war and British institutions crumble in the face of armed rebellion. The land the Frasers call home is changing – and they must change with it.”
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video / MX Player
OTT release date: August 14
Supernatural horror series, ‘Andhera’ revolves around the story of a a fearless cop and a haunted medical student. Set in Mumbai, the series produced by Farhan Akhtar features Bhavesh Patil, Surveen Chawla, Pranay Pachauri, Priya Bapat, Vatsal Sheth, Prajakta Koli, Parvin Dabas, Rajiv Kachroo and Karanvir Malhotra.
OTT Platform: Netflix
OTT release date: August 13
The thriller spy drama series starring Pratik Gandhi, Sunny Hinduja and Suhail Nayyar is produced by Gaurav Shukla. “A resilient Indian spy must defeat his counterpart across the border in a battle of wits and tradecraft to sabotage their nuclear program,” IMDb description states.
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
OTT release date: August 12
Marvel’s preschool animated series directed by Michael Dowding features voices of Mason Blomberg, Kapri Ladd and Aidyn Ahn. Marvel Studios Animation and Atomic Cartoons production follows the adventures of best friends — Tony Stark, Riri Williams and Amadeus Cho.
OTT Platform: SonyLIV
OTT release date: August 13
The narrative delves into the life of a young man named Param born into a lawyer’s legacy. Set in India’s district courts, the comedic legal drama explores high-stakes legal battles and harsh courtroom realities.
OTT Platform: Manorama MAX
OTT release date: August 14
The Malayalam film starring Anaswara Rajan will make its OTT premiere nearly two months after its theatrical release. The Mollywood film helmed by S Vipin follows the chaotic events after the death of protagonist's grandmother Savithri Amma.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.