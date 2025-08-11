OTT releases this week: Saare Jahan Se Accha, Court Kacheri, Iron Man and His Awesome Friends, Andhera and more

OTT releases this week: Cinephiles can gear for a dramatic and interesting lineup for this extended week on the occasion of Independence Day. Catering to various tastes and preferences with diverse genres, there is something for everyone, including Andhera, Court Kacheri, Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal, and more.

Outlander Season 7, Part 1 OTT platform: Netflix

OTT release date: August 11

Consisting of eight episodes, the TV series premiered in June 2023. Amazon Prime description states, “Jamie, Claire, and their family are caught in the violent birth pains of an emerging nation as armies march to war and British institutions crumble in the face of armed rebellion. The land the Frasers call home is changing – and they must change with it.”

Andhera OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video / MX Player

OTT release date: August 14

Supernatural horror series, ‘Andhera’ revolves around the story of a a fearless cop and a haunted medical student. Set in Mumbai, the series produced by Farhan Akhtar features Bhavesh Patil, Surveen Chawla, Pranay Pachauri, Priya Bapat, Vatsal Sheth, Prajakta Koli, Parvin Dabas, Rajiv Kachroo and Karanvir Malhotra.

Saare Jahan Se Accha OTT Platform: Netflix

OTT release date: August 13

The thriller spy drama series starring Pratik Gandhi, Sunny Hinduja and Suhail Nayyar is produced by Gaurav Shukla. “A resilient Indian spy must defeat his counterpart across the border in a battle of wits and tradecraft to sabotage their nuclear program,” IMDb description states.

Iron Man and His Awesome Friends OTT Platform: JioHotstar

OTT release date: August 12

Marvel’s preschool animated series directed by Michael Dowding features voices of Mason Blomberg, Kapri Ladd and Aidyn Ahn. Marvel Studios Animation and Atomic Cartoons production follows the adventures of best friends — Tony Stark, Riri Williams and Amadeus Cho.

Court Kacheri OTT Platform: SonyLIV

OTT release date: August 13

The narrative delves into the life of a young man named Param born into a lawyer’s legacy. Set in India’s district courts, the comedic legal drama explores high-stakes legal battles and harsh courtroom realities.

Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal OTT Platform: Manorama MAX

OTT release date: August 14

The Malayalam film starring Anaswara Rajan will make its OTT premiere nearly two months after its theatrical release. The Mollywood film helmed by S Vipin follows the chaotic events after the death of protagonist's grandmother Savithri Amma.