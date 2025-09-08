OTT releases this week: Saiyaara, Coolie, Only Murders in the Building S5 and more streaming online

OTT releases this week: A new is here and so are the releases on OTT platforms. From Netflix to Amazon Prime Video and SunNXT, JioHotstar and more, new films and shows will be streaming online to keep everyone entertained. Let’s take a look at the releases that will be available from 8 to 12 September, 2025.

Saiyaara

Story: Saiyaara follows Krish Kapoor, a troubled musician, who struggles to make a mark in the industry. He meets Vaani Batra, a shy writer, who is recovering from the scars of her past relationship.

Cast: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda

OTT release date: 12th September

OTT platform: Netflix

Coolie

Story: Coolie follows the story of Deva, a retired coolie whose life takes a turn when he sets out to investigate his friend’s mysterious death. His quest for truth drags him into the dangerous world of gangster Simon, where shifting loyalties, especially from Simon’s henchman Dayal, make survival a deadly game.

Cast: Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Aamir Khan

OTT release date: 10th September

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Su from So

Story: In a quiet village, a boy's innocent crush unleashes strange events that have everyone convinced he's brought a ghost along with his feelings.

Cast: Shaneel Gautham, J. P. Thuminad, Sandhya Arakere, Prakash Thuminad, Deepak Rai Panaje, Mime Ramdas, Raj B. Shetty

OTT release date: 9th September

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Her Mother’s Killer Season 2

Story: After 30 years after her mom's murder, a political strategist launches a plan to ruin the Colombian presidential candidate who is behind the murder.

Cast: Carolina Gómez, Marlon Moreno, and George Slebi

OTT release date: 8th September

OTT platform: Netflix

You and Everything Else

Story: From teen years to adulthood, two friends linked by warmth and tension grow apart, until one is asked to accompany the other through her final days.

Cast: Kim Go-eun, Park Ji-hyun, Kim Gun-woo

OTT release date: 12th September

OTT platform: Netflix

The Girlfriend

Story: Laura has it all until she meets her son’s new girlfriend, Cherry. Caught between suspicion and paranoia, Laura must uncover whether Cherry is a threat or if it’s all in her mind.

Cast: Robin Wright, Olivia Cooke, Laurie Davidson

OTT release date: 10th September

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Do You Wanna Partner

Story: Two best friends embark on a journey as partners in an alcohol start-up, challenging norms, bending rules, and their destiny in a male-dominated industry.

Cast: Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty

OTT release date: 12th September

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Only Murders in the Building Season 5

Story: The new season focuses on the investigation into the doorman Lester's mysterious death and the unexpected arrival of secret billionaires, old-school mobsters, and secret residents at the Arconia, pushing the podcasting sleuths into their most perilous case yet.

Cast: Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Michael Cyril Creighton, Renée Zellweger, Christoph Waltz, Téa Leoni, Bobby Cannavale

OTT release date: 9th September

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Rambo in Love

Story: An almost bankrupt entrepreneur needs funds urgently to save his business. But his new investor turns out to be his ex. What happens next is pure chaos.

Cast: Abhinav Manikanta, Payal Chengappa, Bhargav Writes, Kavya Kashetti

OTT release date: 12th September

OTT platform: JioHotstar

BhootTeriki

Story: Bhootteriki revolves around a film crew documenting the untold stories of these ghosts with tales to tell about love, loss and laughter.

Cast: Dipanwita Sarkar, Aishwarya Sen, Avery Singha Roy

OTT release date: 12th September

OTT platform: Hoichoi

aka Charlie Sheen

Story: Actor Charlie Sheen opens up in a candid two-part documentary about his dazzling Hollywood journey, tabloid-topping fall and road to recovery.

Cast: Charlie Sheen

OTT release date: 10th September

OTT platform: Netflix

Bakasura Restaurant

Story: Bakasura Restaurant follows the story of a group of friends who set out to open their dream restaurant. Things take a turn when they find out that the place is haunted by ghosts.

Cast: Praveen, Harsha Chemudu, Jai Krishna

OTT release date: 12th September

OTT platform: Sun Nxt

Meesha

Story: Meesha follows the story of a group of men who get trapped in a dense forest. As they struggle against nature and even each other, they battle life-or-death situations.

Cast: Kathir,Shine Tom Chacko, Hakim Shahjahan, Sudhi Koppa

OTT release date: 12th September