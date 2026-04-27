OTT releases this week: Should I Marry A Murderer, Undekhi S4 and more on Netflix, Zee5, Amazon Prime Video

Starting from 27 April, a new set of releases will be streaming online. From top Netflix series like Straight to Hell, Should I Marry A Murderer? and Man on Fire to Zee5's much-controversial Lawrence of Punjab, check out the list of OTT releases for this week. Take your pick.

Straight to Hell

Plot: A biographical drama based on the turbulent life of Kazuko Hosoki, Japan’s most notorious "Hell Lady" fortune-teller. It follows her rise from post-war poverty to dominating Japanese TV with her predictions, also shedding light on her fraud scandals, underworld ties, and ultimate reinvention.

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Cast: Erika Toda, Sairi Ito, Toko Miura, Eita Okuno, Kentaro Tamura, Ayumu Nakajima, Gaku Hosokawa, Yuko Nakamura, Miwako Ichikawa, Kazuya Takahashi, Tetta Sugimoto, Kimiko Yo, Renji Ishibashi, Yasuko Tomita, Toma Ikuta

OTT platform: Netflix

OTT release date: 27th April 2026

Man on Fire

Plot: Based on AJ Quinnell’s book series, Man on Fire follows the story of an ex-Special Forces Mercenary who now battles extreme PTSD and personal issues. As he attempts a fresh start, he finds himself back in the fire, but this time fighting harder than ever.

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Cast: Yahya Abdul-Mateen ll, Billie Boullet, Alice Braga

OTT platform: Netflix

OTT release date: 30th April 2026

Undekhi Season 4

Plot: The Atwals are back for the high-stakes, internal power struggle within the family. The final chapter promises new threats, revenge, a new character and a showdown between Rinku Paaji and Papaji.

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Cast: Harsh Chhaya, Surya Sharma, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Ankur Rathee, Ayn Zoya, Gautam Rode, Shivjyoti Rajput, Varun Badola, Samaira Pawar, Saqib Ayub

OTT platform: Sony LIV

OTT release date: 1st May 2026

Lawrence of Punjab

Plot: A documentary series on the rise of Lawrence Bishnoi from being a student leader in Punjab University to becoming a gang boss with global networks. It explores how he continues to run high-profile crimes from jail with an empire of 700+ members.

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Cast: Real life characters

OTT platform: Zee5

OTT release date: Pending

Widow's Bay

Plot: “Widow’s Bay is a quaint island town 40-miles off the coast of New England. But something lurks beneath the surface. Mayor Tom Loftis is desperate to revive his struggling community. There’s no wifi, spotty cellular reception, and he must contend with superstitious old locals who believe their island is cursed. He wants these people to respect him. They don’t. They think he is soft and cowardly. And he is. But Loftis is determined to build a better future for his teenage son and turn the island into a tourist destination. Miraculously, Loftis succeeds: tourists are finally coming. Unfortunately, the locals were right. After decades of calm, the old stories that seemed too ludicrous to be true start happening again," reads the official synopsis.

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Cast: Matthew Rhys, Kate O'Flynn, Stephen Root, Kingston Rumi Southwick, Kevin Carroll

OTT platform: Apple TV+

OTT release date: 29th April 2026

Should I Marry A Murderer?

Plot: A documentary series on how a fiancée turned into a key witness in a murder case. She stayed engaged to the man who is accused of murder and gathered evidence against him.

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Cast: Dr Caroline Muirhead, Alexander "Sandy" McKellar

OTT platform: Netflix

OTT release date: 29th April 2026

Glory

Plot: The story follows two brothers who return for vengeance after a tragedy strikes their family. It is set against the backdrop of boxing in Haryana.

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Cast: Divyenndu, Pulkit Samrat, Suvinder Vicky

OTT platform: Netflix

OTT release date: 1st May 2026

Biker

Plot: The story focuses on a skilled racer who sets out to fulfil his father's dream of making India proud in the motocross scene worldwide.

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Cast: Sharwanand, Dr Rajashekhar, Malvika Nair

OTT platform: Netflix

OTT release date: 1st May 2026

Aadu 3

Plot: The epic fantasy is based on ‘the legendary Shaji Pappan and his mismatched gang of loyalists stumble into their most absurd predicament yet’, as per Rotten Tomatoes.

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Cast: Jayasurya, Vijay Babu, Sunny Wayne, Vinayakan, Saiju Kurup, Dharmajan, Harikrishnan, Srinda,Vedhika

OTT platform: Zee5

OTT release date: 1st May 2026