OTT releases this week: As another weekend nears, a line-up of a wide range of high-octane thrilling movies and web series is in store available for streaming on OTT platforms. Big hits to release OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, among others are Sky Force, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter and more.

From Akshay Kumar's aerial action movie to cop drama Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, LiveMint brings you a complied list of all latest shows and movies to watch this week. Featuring various genres there is something for everyone, even for picky watchers.

Sky Force OTT release date: March 21

OTT platform: Prime Video

Akshay Kumar's aerial action movie based on 1965 Indo-Pak War will debut on digital screens. The star cast features Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur in key roles. The official Prime Video description states, “In the 1965 Indo-Pak War, India faces a devastating surprise attack. Wing Commander Ahuja leads a retaliatory strike, but Squadron Leader Vijaya goes missing after a heroic solo engagement against a superior enemy jet." The movie collected an estimated ₹112.75 crore net in India as per Sacnilk.

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter OTT release date: March 20

OTT platform: Netflix

‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’ is the first Hindi show to stream simultaneously in Hindi and Bengali on the streaming giant Netflix. Featuring Jeet Madnani, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Parambrata Chatterjee and Chitrangada Singh in the lead, the show is a standalone sequel to Pandey's series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. Official Netflix description states, “When upright cop Arjun Maitra takes on Kolkata’s feared don Bagha and his henchmen, he must battle a broken system and navigate bloody gang wars”. Set in Kolkata, the riveting story was created by Neeraj Pandey.

Loot Kaand OTT release date: March 20

OTT platform: Amazon MX Player

The thriller heist web series features Tanya Maniktala, Sahil Mehta, Gyanendra Tripathi, and Trishaan Sarkar in the lead roles. The narrative follows “Two desperate siblings in rural India plan a simple bank heist, but their scheme unravels when it connects to a decades-old weapons scandal, forcing them to face dangerous criminals and hidden truths," IMDb said.

Revelations OTT release date: March 21

OTT platform: Netflix

The plot follows "A pastor and a detective, driven by their beliefs, pursue a missing person case, with the pastor seeking retribution after a divine revelation identifies the culprit who abducted his son," IMDb said. The riveting Korean film, directed by Yeon Sang-ho who is known for ‘Train to Busan’ and ‘Hellbound,’ delves deep into the complexities of faith, justice, and guilt. The star cast features Ryu Jun-yeol, Shin Hyun-been and Shin Min-jae in key roles.

Shaadi Mubarak - Phere Aur Fun Unlimited OTT release date: March 22

OTT platform: ZEE5