OTT releases this week: Sky Force, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, Revelations - latest movies, web-series to watch

OTT releases this week: Various movies and web series will be available for streaming on OTT platforms, including Sky Force and Khakee: The Bengal Chapter. Here's when and where to watch them.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated21 Mar 2025, 08:42 AM IST
Advertisement
OTT releases this week: Popular OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5 have brought in an array of movies and shows.(Pixabay)

OTT releases this week: As another weekend nears, a line-up of a wide range of high-octane thrilling movies and web series is in store available for streaming on OTT platforms. Big hits to release OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, among others are Sky Force, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter and more.

From Akshay Kumar's aerial action movie to cop drama Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, LiveMint brings you a complied list of all latest shows and movies to watch this week. Featuring various genres there is something for everyone, even for picky watchers.

Advertisement
Also Read | Friday OTT releases: Oppenheimer, Sky Force and more - when and where to watch

Sky Force

OTT release date: March 21

OTT platform: Prime Video

Also Read | Holi 2025 OTT releases: Latest movies, shows to watch THIS ‘long weekend’

Akshay Kumar's aerial action movie based on 1965 Indo-Pak War will debut on digital screens. The star cast features Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur in key roles. The official Prime Video description states, “In the 1965 Indo-Pak War, India faces a devastating surprise attack. Wing Commander Ahuja leads a retaliatory strike, but Squadron Leader Vijaya goes missing after a heroic solo engagement against a superior enemy jet." The movie collected an estimated 112.75 crore net in India as per Sacnilk.

Advertisement

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

OTT release date: March 20

OTT platform: Netflix

‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’ is the first Hindi show to stream simultaneously in Hindi and Bengali on the streaming giant Netflix. Featuring Jeet Madnani, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Parambrata Chatterjee and Chitrangada Singh in the lead, the show is a standalone sequel to Pandey's series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. Official Netflix description states, “When upright cop Arjun Maitra takes on Kolkata’s feared don Bagha and his henchmen, he must battle a broken system and navigate bloody gang wars”. Set in Kolkata, the riveting story was created by Neeraj Pandey.

Advertisement

Loot Kaand

OTT release date: March 20

OTT platform: Amazon MX Player

The thriller heist web series features Tanya Maniktala, Sahil Mehta, Gyanendra Tripathi, and Trishaan Sarkar in the lead roles. The narrative follows “Two desperate siblings in rural India plan a simple bank heist, but their scheme unravels when it connects to a decades-old weapons scandal, forcing them to face dangerous criminals and hidden truths," IMDb said.

Advertisement

Revelations

OTT release date: March 21

OTT platform: Netflix

The plot follows "A pastor and a detective, driven by their beliefs, pursue a missing person case, with the pastor seeking retribution after a divine revelation identifies the culprit who abducted his son," IMDb said. The riveting Korean film, directed by Yeon Sang-ho who is known for ‘Train to Busan’ and ‘Hellbound,’ delves deep into the complexities of faith, justice, and guilt. The star cast features Ryu Jun-yeol, Shin Hyun-been and Shin Min-jae in key roles.

Advertisement
Also Read | Malayalam OTT releases this week: What to watch this weekend?

Shaadi Mubarak - Phere Aur Fun Unlimited

OTT release date: March 22

OTT platform: ZEE5

This reality show delves into the life of five diverse Indian couples who navigate emotional and cultural challenges to get married.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentOTT releases this week: Sky Force, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, Revelations - latest movies, web-series to watch
First Published:21 Mar 2025, 08:42 AM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App