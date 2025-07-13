OTT releases this week: Special Ops 2, Kuberaa, Star Trek Strange New Worlds S3 and more to watch online

OTT releases this week: This week offers a fresh lineup of shows and films premiering across OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, and Lionsgate Play. Streaming in English, Hindi, Telugu, and more languages, these releases will be available online from July 14 to July 20, 2025.

Sakamoto Days - S1 P2 Release date: 14th July 2025

Language: Japanese and English

Genre: Anime

Cast: Tomokazu Sugita, Nobunaga Shimazaki, Ayane Sakura

OTT platform: Netflix

Plot: Once hailed as the world's deadliest hitman, Taro Sakamoto left it all behind for love and a quiet life. But when ghosts from his past resurface, he’s forced back into action to protect the family he cherishes most.

Entitled S1 Release date: 15th July 2025

Language: English

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Brett Gelman, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Brendan Patricks, Donald Sumpter, Charlotte Arrowsmith, Mark Quartley.

OTT platform: Netflix

Plot: Gabe, an American widower, must get to know his British wife’s estranged family in their crumbling gothic mansion in the English countryside.

Catalog Release date: 17th July 2025

Language: English

Genre: Drama

Cast: Mohamed Farrag, Tara Emad, Khaled Kamal

OTT platform: Netflix

Plot: A recently widowed workaholic navigates life with his kids, guided by his late wife's online tips. Can he become an ideal father after his wife's death?

Community Squad S2 Release date: 17th July 2025

Language: English

Genre: Comedy Cast: Santiago Korovsky, Daniel Hendler, Pilar Gamboa, Marcelo Subiotto, Carlos Belloso, Martín Garabal, Agustín Rittano, Sergio Prina, Charo López, Fabián Arenillas

OTT platform: Netflix

Plot: The season follows a ragtag group of civilian patrollers as they tackle fresh challenges and rising threats. As their urban security missions grow more complex, the squad juggles intense investigations, simmering romantic tensions, and their personal struggles.

Untamed Release date: 17th July 2025

Language: English

Genre: Drama, mystery, crime, thriller

Cast: Eric Bana, Sam Neill, Rosemarie DeWitt, Lily Santiago

OTT platform: Netflix

Plot: Based on Kyle Turner, a special agent in an elite branch of the National Parks Service who works to enforce human law in nature’s vast wilderness, the story focuses on an investigation of a brutal death. Turner uncovers dark secrets within the park, and in his own past as he deals with the case.

Delirium Release date: 18th July 2025

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Horror-thriller

Cast: Estefanía Piñeres, Juan Pablo Raba, Juan Pablo Urrego

OTT platform: Netflix

Plot: When his wife Agustina falls into delirium, a professor delves into her dark past to piece together her story and uncover the cause of her madness.

Star Trek - Strange New Worlds S3 Release date: 18th July 2025

Language: English

Genre: Sci-fi

Cast: Martin Quinn, Babs Olusanmokun, Melissa Navia, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Jess Bush

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Plot: The season picks up from season two finale, with the Enterprise crew battling the Gorn.

Special Ops 2 Release date: 18th July 2025

Language: Hindi

Genre: Drama

Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Prakash Raj, Vinay Pathak, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Karan Tacker, Saiyami Kher

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Plot: The new season brings back Himmat Singh and his team into the complex world of cyber warfare. With the rise of cyber terrorism and digital threats, they are assigned a high-stakes mission to eliminate a silent enemy operating within the digital realm.

Trainwreck - Balloon Boy Release date: 15th July 2025

Language: English

Genre: Documentary

Cast: Dave Kay

OTT platform: Netflix

Plot: A homemade flying saucer lifts off, and a 6-year-old boy might be inside. National panic ensues — but what actually happened?

Amy Bradley Is Missing Release date: 16th July 2025

Language: English

Genre: Documentary

Cast: NA OTT platform: Netflix

Plot: This true-crime series investigates the 1998 disappearance of a 23-year-old woman from a Caribbean cruise and her family's tireless search for answers.

I’m Still a Superstar Release date: 18th July 2025

Language: English

Genre: Documentary feature

Cast: Yurena

OTT platform: Netflix

Plot: It explores Yurena's meteoric rise to fame as Tamara, the media frenzy she faced in the 2000s and the present-day lives of her TV rivals.

Vir Das - Fool Volume Release date: 18th July 2025

Language: Hindi

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Vir Das

OTT platform: Netflix

Plot: Whether it's the police, the evil eye or a badly timed lost voice, comedian Vir Das explores how embracing foolishness has led him to shared happiness.

Kuberaa Release date: 18th July 2025

Language: Telugu

Genre: Crime-drama

Cast: Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: A beggar undergoes a dramatic transformation, exploring themes of greed, ambition, and moral dilemmas faced by the characters leading to a quest for redemption.

Bhairavam Release date: 18th July 2025

Language: Telugu

Genre: Action/Thriller

Cast: Sai Srinivas Bellamkonda, Nara Rohith, Aditi Shankar, Divya Pillai

OTT platform: Zee5

Plot: The relationship between three childhood friends begins to crumble as their loyalty is tested.

Take Point Release date: 18th July 2025

Language: Korean

Genre: Action

Cast: Ha Jung-woo, Lee Sun-kyun

OTT platform: Lionsgate Films/ Amazon MX Player