OTT releases this week: Special Ops 2, Kuberaa, Star Trek Strange New Worlds S3 and more to watch online

OTT releases this week: This week offers a fresh lineup of shows and films premiering across OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, and Lionsgate Play. Streaming in English, Hindi, Telugu, and more languages, these releases will be available online from July 14 to July 20, 2025.
Release date: 14th July 2025
Language: Japanese and English
Genre: Anime
Cast: Tomokazu Sugita, Nobunaga Shimazaki, Ayane Sakura
OTT platform: Netflix
Plot: Once hailed as the world's deadliest hitman, Taro Sakamoto left it all behind for love and a quiet life. But when ghosts from his past resurface, he’s forced back into action to protect the family he cherishes most.
Release date: 15th July 2025
Language: English
Genre: Comedy
Cast: Brett Gelman, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Brendan Patricks, Donald Sumpter, Charlotte Arrowsmith, Mark Quartley.
OTT platform: Netflix
Plot: Gabe, an American widower, must get to know his British wife’s estranged family in their crumbling gothic mansion in the English countryside.
Release date: 17th July 2025
Language: English
Genre: Drama
Cast: Mohamed Farrag, Tara Emad, Khaled Kamal
OTT platform: Netflix
Plot: A recently widowed workaholic navigates life with his kids, guided by his late wife's online tips. Can he become an ideal father after his wife's death?
Release date: 17th July 2025
Language: English
Cast: Santiago Korovsky, Daniel Hendler, Pilar Gamboa, Marcelo Subiotto, Carlos Belloso, Martín Garabal, Agustín Rittano, Sergio Prina, Charo López, Fabián Arenillas
OTT platform: Netflix
Plot: The season follows a ragtag group of civilian patrollers as they tackle fresh challenges and rising threats. As their urban security missions grow more complex, the squad juggles intense investigations, simmering romantic tensions, and their personal struggles.
Release date: 17th July 2025
Language: English
Genre: Drama, mystery, crime, thriller
Cast: Eric Bana, Sam Neill, Rosemarie DeWitt, Lily Santiago
OTT platform: Netflix
Plot: Based on Kyle Turner, a special agent in an elite branch of the National Parks Service who works to enforce human law in nature’s vast wilderness, the story focuses on an investigation of a brutal death. Turner uncovers dark secrets within the park, and in his own past as he deals with the case.
Release date: 18th July 2025
Language: English
Genre: Drama, Horror-thriller
Cast: Estefanía Piñeres, Juan Pablo Raba, Juan Pablo Urrego
OTT platform: Netflix
Plot: When his wife Agustina falls into delirium, a professor delves into her dark past to piece together her story and uncover the cause of her madness.
Release date: 18th July 2025
Language: English
Genre: Sci-fi
Cast: Martin Quinn, Babs Olusanmokun, Melissa Navia, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Jess Bush
OTT platform: JioHotstar
Plot: The season picks up from season two finale, with the Enterprise crew battling the Gorn.
Release date: 18th July 2025
Language: Hindi
Genre: Drama
Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Prakash Raj, Vinay Pathak, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Karan Tacker, Saiyami Kher
OTT platform: JioHotstar
Plot: The new season brings back Himmat Singh and his team into the complex world of cyber warfare. With the rise of cyber terrorism and digital threats, they are assigned a high-stakes mission to eliminate a silent enemy operating within the digital realm.
Release date: 15th July 2025
Language: English
Genre: Documentary
Cast: Dave Kay
OTT platform: Netflix
Plot: A homemade flying saucer lifts off, and a 6-year-old boy might be inside. National panic ensues — but what actually happened?
Release date: 16th July 2025
Language: English
Genre: Documentary
OTT platform: Netflix
Plot: This true-crime series investigates the 1998 disappearance of a 23-year-old woman from a Caribbean cruise and her family's tireless search for answers.
Release date: 18th July 2025
Language: English
Genre: Documentary feature
Cast: Yurena
OTT platform: Netflix
Plot: It explores Yurena's meteoric rise to fame as Tamara, the media frenzy she faced in the 2000s and the present-day lives of her TV rivals.
Release date: 18th July 2025
Language: Hindi
Genre: Comedy
Cast: Vir Das
OTT platform: Netflix
Plot: Whether it's the police, the evil eye or a badly timed lost voice, comedian Vir Das explores how embracing foolishness has led him to shared happiness.
Release date: 18th July 2025
Language: Telugu
Genre: Crime-drama
Cast: Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna
OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video
Plot: A beggar undergoes a dramatic transformation, exploring themes of greed, ambition, and moral dilemmas faced by the characters leading to a quest for redemption.
Release date: 18th July 2025
Language: Telugu
Genre: Action/Thriller
Cast: Sai Srinivas Bellamkonda, Nara Rohith, Aditi Shankar, Divya Pillai
OTT platform: Zee5
Plot: The relationship between three childhood friends begins to crumble as their loyalty is tested.
Release date: 18th July 2025
Language: Korean
Genre: Action
Cast: Ha Jung-woo, Lee Sun-kyun
OTT platform: Lionsgate Films/ Amazon MX Player
Plot: The CIA recruits an elite mercenary group to eliminate an anonymous target in the Korean demilitarised zone. However, the mission is compromised after the target is the dictator of North Korea.