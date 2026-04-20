OTT releases this week: Stranger Things Tales From 85, Band Melam, Hulk Hogan Real American and more on Netflix, Zee5

OTT releases this week: Starting 20 April 2026, new shows and films are all set to entertain the audience from the comforts of their home. From Hulk Hogan's last interview on Hulk Hogan- Real American documentary to the animated series on the Hawkins gang, several new releases will be streaming soon across OTT platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5 and more. Check it out.
Plot: A four-part documentary based on the life of Terry Bollea, revolves around his rise to fame to his personal, legal, and other controversies. Featuring his final interviews, the show brings out the man behind his "Hulkamania" persona before his death in 2025.
Cast: Hulk Hogan
OTT platform: Netflix
OTT release date: April 22
Plot: Stranger Things: Tales from '85 is an animated spin-off series of the Netflix hit. Set in the winter of 1985, it fills the gap between seasons 2 and 3 as Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, and Max confront new Upside Down monsters to save Hawkins. It also introduces an all-new character, Nikki Baxter.
Cast: Odessa A'zion, Lou Diamond Phillips, Janeane Garofalo, Luca Diaz, Brooklyn Davey Norstedt, Braxton Quinney, Elisha Williams, Ben Plessala, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Jeremy Jordan
OTT platform: Netflix
OTT release date: April 23
Plot: A grieving woman retreats into the Australian wilderness for peace, but ends up being hunted by a serial killer as she fights to survive.
Cast: Charlize Theron, Taron Egerton, Eric Bana
OTT platform: Netflix
OTT release date: April 24
Plot: A six-episode psychological thriller, Unchosen is set in a strict, isolated religious community in London. It follows the story of Rosie, who is devoted mother and wife. Her life changes when she helps an escaped convict, leading to a dangerous journey of self-discovery.
Cast: Molly Windsor, Asa Butterfield, Fra Fee
OTT platform: Netflix
OTT release date: April 21
Plot: Band Melam is a Telugu musical romance around childhood friends Giri and Raji who navigate love, social status, and career aspirations in a small town. The story is set against the background of rural weddings in India.
Cast: Harsh Roshan, Sridevi Apalla, Saikumar
OTT platform: Zee5
OTT release date: April 24
Plot: Based on an American series of the same name, 24 revolves around an Anti-Terrorist Unit (ATU) agent who must foil fatal terror plans within just 24 hours. It is just him and his team racing against time.
Cast: Anil Kapoor, Neil Bhoopalam, Tisca Chopra, Mandira Bedi, Anita Raj, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sakshi Tanwar
OTT platform: JioHotstar
OTT release date: April 24
Plot: The series puts focus on a range of stand-up talents performing sets, introduced or curated by Kevin Hart to highlight the funniest "as f***" acts, as per official synopsis.
Cast: Kevin Hart with his frequent collaborators like the Plastic Cup Boyz including John Clausell, Ron "Boss" Everline, Wayne Brown, Will "Spank" Horton, Na'im Lynn, Harry Ratchford, Joey Wells
OTT platform: Netflix
OTT release date: April 20
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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