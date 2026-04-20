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OTT releases this week: Stranger Things Tales From 85, Band Melam, Hulk Hogan Real American and more on Netflix, Zee5

OTT releases this week: From Stranger Things Tales From 85 to Telugu release Band Melam, several new releases across Hindi, English and more languages will be available on OTT starting from 20 April. Check more.

Sneha Biswas
Updated20 Apr 2026, 11:01 AM IST
OTT releases this week: From Stranger Things Tales From 85 to Band Melam, check new films and shows online.
OTT releases this week: From Stranger Things Tales From 85 to Band Melam, check new films and shows online.
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OTT releases this week: Starting 20 April 2026, new shows and films are all set to entertain the audience from the comforts of their home. From Hulk Hogan's last interview on Hulk Hogan- Real American documentary to the animated series on the Hawkins gang, several new releases will be streaming soon across OTT platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5 and more. Check it out.

Hulk Hogan - Real American

Plot: A four-part documentary based on the life of Terry Bollea, revolves around his rise to fame to his personal, legal, and other controversies. Featuring his final interviews, the show brings out the man behind his "Hulkamania" persona before his death in 2025.

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Cast: Hulk Hogan

OTT platform: Netflix

OTT release date: April 22

Stranger Things - Tales From 85

Plot: Stranger Things: Tales from '85 is an animated spin-off series of the Netflix hit. Set in the winter of 1985, it fills the gap between seasons 2 and 3 as Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, and Max confront new Upside Down monsters to save Hawkins. It also introduces an all-new character, Nikki Baxter.

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Cast: Odessa A'zion, Lou Diamond Phillips, Janeane Garofalo, Luca Diaz, Brooklyn Davey Norstedt, Braxton Quinney, Elisha Williams, Ben Plessala, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Jeremy Jordan

OTT platform: Netflix

OTT release date: April 23

Apex

Plot: A grieving woman retreats into the Australian wilderness for peace, but ends up being hunted by a serial killer as she fights to survive.

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Cast: Charlize Theron, Taron Egerton, Eric Bana

OTT platform: Netflix

OTT release date: April 24

Unchosen

Plot: A six-episode psychological thriller, Unchosen is set in a strict, isolated religious community in London. It follows the story of Rosie, who is devoted mother and wife. Her life changes when she helps an escaped convict, leading to a dangerous journey of self-discovery.

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Cast: Molly Windsor, Asa Butterfield, Fra Fee

OTT platform: Netflix

OTT release date: April 21

Band Melam

Plot: Band Melam is a Telugu musical romance around childhood friends Giri and Raji who navigate love, social status, and career aspirations in a small town. The story is set against the background of rural weddings in India.

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Cast: Harsh Roshan, Sridevi Apalla, Saikumar

OTT platform: Zee5

OTT release date: April 24

24

Plot: Based on an American series of the same name, 24 revolves around an Anti-Terrorist Unit (ATU) agent who must foil fatal terror plans within just 24 hours. It is just him and his team racing against time.

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Cast: Anil Kapoor, Neil Bhoopalam, Tisca Chopra, Mandira Bedi, Anita Raj, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sakshi Tanwar

OTT platform: JioHotstar

OTT release date: April 24

Funny AF with Kevin Hart

Plot: The series puts focus on a range of stand-up talents performing sets, introduced or curated by Kevin Hart to highlight the funniest "as f***" acts, as per official synopsis.

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Cast: Kevin Hart with his frequent collaborators like the Plastic Cup Boyz including John Clausell, Ron "Boss" Everline, Wayne Brown, Will "Spank" Horton, Na'im Lynn, Harry Ratchford, Joey Wells

OTT platform: Netflix

OTT release date: April 20

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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