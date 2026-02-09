OTT releases this week: The Conjuring Last Rites, Kohrra Season 2, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu on Netflix, JioHotstar

OTT releases this week: New films and shows are ready to stream online this week, starting from 9th February 2026. From Chiranjeevi's recent Telugu film, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu to the final chapter of the hit franchise, The Conjuring: Last Rites, check out new releases across OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and more.

Kohrra Season 2

Plot: Set in Punjab, the new season of the crime thriller focused on the death of a woman whose body was found in a barn. Marking the return of ASI Garundi, with a new officer, Dhanwant Kaur, the season is said to uncover secrets, power plays, and class tensions.

Cast: Mona Singh, Barun Sobti

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 11th February 2026

Love Is Blind Season 10

Plot: The pods are back, this time in Ohio, with a brand-new group of singles dating sight unseen. Will they be able to see love from a new perspective?

Cast: Alex Henderson, Alex Lowrie, Brennan O’Callaghan, Chris Fusco, Amber Morrison, Ashley Carpenter, Bri McNees and others

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 11th February 2026

The Art of Sarah

Plot: A body was found beneath Seoul's luxury strip. A detective is out to figure out what really happened, but meets a dead end when a woman's story keeps changing.

Cast: Shin Hae-sun, Lee Jun-hyuk

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 13th February 2026

The Conjuring: Last Rites

Plot: Based on true event, the concluding chapter of The Conjuring follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren as they come out of semi-retirement for a final and personal case. Based on the Smurl haunting, they deal with entity tied to a cursed antique mirror in Pennsylvania that haunts a family, but this time their daughter, Judy is also mysteriously tied to the events.

Cast: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Release date: 13th February 2016

Cross Season 2

Plot: Alex Cross is back for justice. Based on the worldwide bestselling book series by James Patterson, Cross Season 2 is a complex, twisted thriller set in Washington, D.C. The new season follows the story of a homicide detective, and the FBI who investigate a death threat against a billionaire businessman.

Cast: Aldis Hodge

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 11th February 2026

Eternity

Plot: In an afterlife, souls have one week to decide where to spend eternity. Joan must pick between the man she committed to in her life and her first love, who died young and has waited decades for her to arrive.

Cast: Miles Teller, Elizabeth Olsen, Callum Turner

OTT platform: AppleTV+

Release date: 13th February 2026

Baby Girl

Plot: A hospital attendant comes under the scanner after a newborn goes missing in Thiruvananthapuram. As the investigation begins, Sanal must find out the truth to clear his name in the case.

Cast: Nivin Pauly, Lijomol, Sangeeth Prathap, Abhimanyu Thilakan

OTT platform: Sony LIV

Release date: 12th February 2026

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Plot: The action-comedy revolves around a National Security Officer who, after a six-year separation from his wife, works to reconcile with her and their children. At the same time, he protects them from threats

Cast: Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Venkatesh Daggubati

OTT platform: ZEE5

Release date: 11th February 2026

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil

Plot: A village official attending a wedding gets entangled in an escalating family dispute. His leadership is tested as he tries to handle the situation.

Cast: Jiiva,Thambi Ramaiya, Ilavarasu, Prathana Nathan

OTT platform: Netflix