OTT releases this week: The Raja Saab, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, Parasakthi and more on Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5

OTT releases this week: A fresh lineup of releases, including OTT releases, original movies and shows, is all set to entertain the audience. From Prabhas' latest Telugu outing, The Raja Saab, to Tamil political drama Parasakthi, several shows in regional languages will be streaming online. Besides these, The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4, Finding Harmony - A King’s Vision, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 and more will also stream on OTT platforms like Netflix, Jio Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5 and more. Take your pick.

Cash Queens

Plot: When life pushes them to the brink, five desperate friends decide the only way out is to form a gang, swipe some guns and start holding up banks.

Cast: Rebecca Marder, Zoé Marchal, and Naidra Ayadi

Release date: 5th February 2026

OTT platform: Netflix

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4

Plot: Hotshot LA defense attorney Mickey Haller will do whatever it takes to win as he navigates the criminal justice system from his trademark Lincoln.

Cast: Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, and Becki Newton

Release date: 5th February 2026

OTT platform: Netflix

Jazz City

Plot: Set in 1971 Kolkata during the Bangladesh Liberation War, Jazz City follows the story of a conman who navigating espionage and danger in a smoky jazz club, which acts as a secret hub for revolutionaries

Cast: Arifin Shuvoo, Sauraseni Maitra, Shantanu Ghatak, Shataf Figar

Release date: 6th February 2026

OTT platform: Sony LIV

Shabad – Reet Aur Riwaaz

Plot: Harminder, a veteran Ragi singer, wants his son to become the same and continue the family's legacy. What happens when he realises that his son, Ghuppi, wants to be a footballer?

Cast: Suvinder Vicky, Mihir Ahuja, Maahi Jain, Taranjit Kaur

Release date: 6th February 2026

OTT platform: Zee5

Queen of Chess

Plot: A Hungarian girl dreams of conquering the male-dominated world of international chess. After a 15-year battle against world champion Garry Kasparov, Judit Polgár claim her place among the game's all-time legends in this documentary.

Cast: Judit Polgár

Release date: 6th February 2026

OTT platform: Netflix

Relationship Goals

Plot: What if love came with instructions? Relationship Goals is inspired by Michael Todd’s New York Times bestselling book. It follows Leah Caldwell, a sharp television producer on the brink of becoming the first woman to lead New York’s top morning show. Her path is disrupted when her former partner returns to compete for the same position, insisting he has changed after embracing the philosophy of Relationship Goals. As Leah and her close circle engage with the book, they are forced to re-examine their relationships and rediscover what they truly seek in love.

Cast: Kelly Rowland, Cliff “Method Man” Smith

Release date: 4th February 2026

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Finding Harmony - A King’s Vision

Plot: The documentary explores King Charles III’s lifelong commitment to the philosophy of harmony, urging people to see themselves as part of nature rather than separate from it. Through journeys from the forests of Guyana to sustainable communities in India, it showcases the urgency of embracing sustainability to protect and restore the planet.

Cast: King Charles III

Release date: 6th February 2026

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Parasakthi

Plot: Set in the 1965 in Tamil Nadu, Parasakthi follows the story of two brothers participating in the Anti-Hindi imposition agitation in the state.

Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, Sreeleela

Release date: 7th February 2026

OTT platform: Zee5

Nari Nari Naduma Murari

Plot: Nari Nari Naduma Murari follows a man whose life spirals into chaos when his ex lover, resurfaces just as he is about to marry someone else. As he desperately tries to bury his past, including a secret earlier marriage, his web of lies triggers a series of hilarious and high-stakes drama.

Cast: Sharwanand, Sakshi Vaidya, Samyuktha

Release date: 4th February 2026

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Raja Saab

Plot: The Raja Saab follows a young man who discovers his royal roots and sets out to trace his family legacy. His journey leads him to a haunted mansion in search of his grandfather, only to uncover a terrifying truth that pulls him into the supernatural world.

Cast: Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal , Riddhi Kumar, Zarina Wahab

Release date: 6th February 2026

OTT platform: Jio Hotstar

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

Plot: Kapil Sharma is back as his quest to marry the love of his life leads to difficult circumstances where he ends up marrying a different girl. He gets married to three women of different religions, setting the tone of the comedy film.

Cast: Kapil Sharma, Manjot Singh, Hira Warina, Tridha Choudhury, Parul Gulati, Ayesha Khan

Release date: 6th February