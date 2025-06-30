OTT releases this week: Thug Life, Heads of State, Kalidhar Laapataa — check list of new movies, web series to watch

This week’s streaming slate offers a rich mix of content across genres, ranging from political documentaries and legal dramas to satirical comedies and action-packed thrillers.

Advertisement

With major releases arriving on platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, Sony LIV, and JioCinema-Hotstar, there’s plenty to look forward to. Here's a rundown of the key titles hitting OTT screens in the coming days.

Upcoming OTT Releases This Week 1. Kaalidhar Laapata Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: July 4

Advertisement

Starring Abhishek Bachchan, this poignant drama tells the story of a middle-aged man grappling with memory loss. Upon overhearing his siblings’ intentions to abandon him, he escapes from home and embarks on a transformative journey, uncovering unexpected experiences and discovering the unexplored side of life.

2. Thug Life Platform: Netflix

Release Date: July 3

Advertisement

Directed by Mani Ratnam, this gritty gangster saga stars Kamal Haasan alongside Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Joju George, Ali Fazal, and Nassar. With power-packed performances and a noir-like narrative, 'Thug Life' promises intense action set against the backdrop of the underworld.

3. The Good Wife Platform: JioCinema-Hotstar

Release Date: July 4

Advertisement

Priya Mani headlines this legal drama, portraying Tarunika, a lawyer-turned-homemaker whose tranquil domestic life is disrupted when her family is caught in the centre of a scandal. The show explores her struggle for justice and identity.

4. The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case Platform: Sony LIV

Release Date: July 4

Advertisement

This hard-hitting docuseries re-examines one of India’s most tragic political assassinations. Blending archival footage with dramatised re-enactments and expert analysis, the series revisits the complex conspiracy surrounding the 1991 killing of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi by the LTTE.

5. Uppu Kappurambu Platform: Prime Video

Release Date: July 4

Advertisement

Set in the 1990s in the fictional South Indian village of Chitti Jayapuram, this satirical coming-of-age comedy follows the town’s residents as they face an oddly humorous crisis: their graveyard is running out of burial space. Featuring Keerthy Suresh as a quirky government official and Suhas as the graveyard caretaker, the film captures the absurdity and resilience of rural life with sharp wit and heart.

6. Companion Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: June 30

Advertisement

This American sci-fi thriller stars Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid as a couple on a secluded cabin getaway. What begins as a quiet weekend spirals into chaos when a shocking revelation emerges — one of the guests is, in fact, a companion robot. Directed by Drew Hancock, the film promises psychological tension and futuristic intrigue.

7. The Old Guard 2 Platform: Netflix

Release Date: July 2

Advertisement

Charlize Theron returns as Andy in this much-awaited sequel. Having lost her immortality, she reunites with her band of eternal warriors to face a new threat — the world’s first immortal enemy. The film also stars Henry Golding and Uma Thurman, alongside returning cast members from the original hit.

8. The Sandman – Season 2, Volume 1 Platform: Netflix

Release Date: July

Advertisement

The highly anticipated return of ‘The Sandman’ sees Tom Sturridge’s Dream confronting impossible choices to protect his realm and the waking world from the fallout of his past. This second and final season promises dark fantasy, introspection, and grandeur as Neil Gaiman’s vision continues to unfold.

9. Heads of State Platform: Prime Video

Release Date: July 2

Advertisement

In this action-comedy, John Cena and Idris Elba play the President of the United States and the British Prime Minister, whose public rivalry threatens diplomatic ties. When a powerful enemy targets them, the two are forced into an international escapade. Priyanka Chopra joins the cast in a key role.