OTT releases this week: Truth or Trouble, Our Unwritten Seoul — check list of new movies, web series to watch

OTT Releases This Week: On the hunt for something new to binge this weekend? A fresh lineup of movies and web series is arriving on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and SonyLIV.

Here’s a quick rundown of what’s streaming.

Truth or Trouble Truth or Trouble is an upcoming Hindi reality show set to stream on an OTT platform, where contestants must face their deepest secrets head-on. Mixing suspense, drama, and raw emotion, the show peels back layers of the past — exposing hidden truths, buried lies, and the fallout that comes with them.

Cast: Harsh Beniwal

Genre: Reality TV

Release Date: May 19, 2025

OTT Release: JioHotstar

Heartbeat Like other medical dramas, Heartbeat focuses on the personal and professional lives of surgical interns, residents, and attendings at the fictional RK Multispeciality Hospital.

Cast: Deepa Balu, Anumol, Charukesh, Amit Bhargav

Genre: Medical drama

Release date: May 22

OTT Release: JioHotstar

Find the Farzi Find The Farzi is a fun game show where 5 players spot the odd one out. Hosted by RJ Karishma, it's full of wit, drama, deduction, and unexpected truths.

Cast: RJ Karishma

Genre: Game show, Reality TV

Release date: May 23, 2025

OTT Release: JioHotstar

Our Unwritten Seoul Twin sisters, both played by Park Bo-young, whose similarities end with their looks, swap identities amid personal struggles, embarking on a journey to rediscover love and life.

Cast: Park Bo-young, Park Jin-young

Genre: Coming-of-age

Release date: May 24, 2025

OTT Release: Netflix

Hunt Keerthi, a forensic doctor drawn into a disturbing murder case. Her investigation leads to the shocking revelation that the deceased is Dr Sara, whose death occurred long ago. As Keerthi digs deeper, she encounters unsettling signs that suggest Sara may be trying to communicate from beyond the grave.

Cast: Bhavana, Renji Panicker, Chandunadh, Dain Davis

Genre: Horror, psychological

Release date: May 23, 2025