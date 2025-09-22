OTT releases this week: Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, The Fantastic Four, Sarkeet & more

OTT releases this week: Here’s a list of what’s streaming and what’s hitting theatres between September 22 and 28.

Anjali Thakur
Published22 Sep 2025, 04:27 PM IST
Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, which will be co-hosted by Bollywood actresses, Kajol and Twinkle Khanna.
OTT releases this week: From Marvel’s Fantastic Four reboot to Netflix’s Japanese survival thriller, Alice in Borderland, season 3, the week ahead features a mix of global and Indian releases. Alongside regional dramas and fresh originals, other notable content is also lined up across OTT platforms. Here’s a list of what’s streaming and what’s hitting theatres between September 22 and 28.

OTT releases this week

Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle

  • Platform: Prime Video
  • Release date: September 24

  • Story: Kajol and Twinkle Khanna co-host a new talk show that combines celebrity interviews with candid, unscripted conversations.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

  • Platform: Prime Video & Apple TV+
  • Release date: September 23

Story: The 37th film in the MCU reboots the Fantastic Four, starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn.

Hotel Costiera

  • Platform: Prime Video
  • Release date: September 24

  • Story: An Italian action drama set on the Amalfi Coast, featuring Jesse Williams as a former Marine pulled into a mystery after a disappearance.

Alice in Borderland – Season 3

  • Platform: Netflix
  • Release date: September 25

  • Story: Netflix’s Japanese survival thriller returns with more deadly games set in a dystopian Tokyo.

House of Guinness

  • Platform: Netflix
  • Release date: September 25

  • Story: From the makers of Peaky Blinders, this Irish historical drama follows the Guinness family legacy battles in 1868 Dublin.

Janaawar – The Beast Within

  • Platform: Zee5
  • Release date: September 26

  • Story: A Zee5 crime thriller where sub-inspector Hemant Kumar (Bhuvan Arora) investigates a brutal murder in a tribal town.

Sarkeet

  • Platform: manoramaMAX
  • Release date: September 26

  • Story: A Malayalam family drama about immigrant struggles, parenting challenges, and resilience, starring Asif Ali.

Theatrical releases this week (September 26)

  • Shin chan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers in India
  • Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc
  • The Strangers Chapter 2
  • One Battle After Another
  • Guest from the Future

