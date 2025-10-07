OTT releases this week: War 2, Victoria Beckham, Kurukshetra and more to watch online

OTT releases this week: A fresh lineup of new movies and series across Hindi, English, Marathi, Telugu and more languages are here. New releases will be streaming online this week on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar and more. Check it out.

War 2

Story: Things get complicated when agent Kabir Dhaliwal is accused of betraying his nation. His former batchmate is out on a mission to neutralise him.

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor

OTT release date: October

OTT platform: Netflix

True Haunting

Story: Featuring immersive reenactments and real-life interviews, True Haunting features true paranormal encounters from the viewpoint of those who experienced them.

Cast: Wyatt Dorion, Rhys Alexander Phillips, Makenna Pickersgill

OTT release date: 7 October

OTT platform: Netflix

Victoria Beckham

Story: Taking viewers inside Victoria Beckham's London atelier, as the Spice Girl-turned-designer opens up about her life and work in the middle of Paris Fashion Week.

Cast: Victoria Beckham

OTT release date: 9 October

OTT platform: Netflix

Kurukshetra - The War of Mahabharata

Story: Told through unique perspectives over 18 days of war, Kurukshetra is an animated series based on the battle of Kurukshetra between the Pandavas and the Kauravas.

Cast: Vinod Sharma, Sahil Vaid, Saumya Daan

OTT release date: 10 October

OTT platform: Netflix

Search - The Naina Murder Case Season 1

Story: ACP Sanyukta Das is on the verge of transferring departments to save her troubled marriage. But things take a different turn when a gruesome murder case of a teenage girl comes to Das.

Cast: Konkona Sen Sharma, Surya Sharma, Shiv Pandit, Varun Thakur, Dhruv Sehgal, Shraddha Das,

OTT release date: 10 October

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video/MX Player

My Father, the BTK Killer

Story: Raised by a man leading a double life, the daughter of the BTK serial killer opens up about her side of story in a true crime documentary.

Cast: Kerri Rawson

OTT release date: 10 October

OTT platform: Netflix

John Candy - I Like Me

Story: Filmmaker Colin Hanks explores the life, work and legacy of beloved actor-comedian John Candy.

Cast: John Candy, Tom Hanks, Steve Martin

OTT release date: 10 October

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video/MX Player

A Match

Story: Sthal, aka A Match explores patriarchal customs and the emotional turbulence of arranged marriages through the eyes of a young girl who yearns for an education and a bright future. However, she is made to look for a suitable match instead.

Cast: Nandini Chikte, Taranath Khiratkar, Sangita Sonekar, Suyog Dhawas, Sandip Somalkar, Sandip Parkhi, Swati Ulmale, Gauri Badki, Mansi Pawar

OTT release date: 10 October

OTT platform: Z5

Legally Veer

Story: In Hata City, the shocking murder of junior lawyer Balakrishna sparks a tense legal showdown. Veer, a struggling lawyer determined to make his mark, steps up to defend Rama Raju, a man wrongfully accused of the crime.

Cast: Reddy Veer, Thanuja Puttaswamy, Priyanka Rewri

OTT release date: 10 October

OTT platform: Lionsgate Play

The Last Frontier

Story: A lone US marshal goes out on a hunt for escaped convicts in the Alaskan wilderness against all odds.

Cast: Jason Clarke, Dominic Cooper, Haley Bennett, Simone Kessell, Alfre Woodard

OTT release date: 10 October

OTT platform: Apple TV+

Boots

Story: After impulsively joining the US Marine Corps, a bullied teen finds new purpose and unexpected brotherhood.

Cast: Miles Heizer, Max Parker, Vera Farmiga

OTT release date: 9 October

OTT platform: Netflix

The Resurrected

Story: Two grieving mothers resurrect a scam ringleader to avenge their daughters but as painful truths emerge, justice slips from their reach.

Cast: Shu Qi, Sinje Lee, Fu Meng-po

OTT release date: 9 October

OTT platform: Netflix

Maintenance Required

Story: Charlie, who runs an all-female mechanic shop, unknowingly confides in her online Beau, who turns out to be her real-life business rival. What will she do now?

Cast: Madelaine Petsch, Jacob Scipio, Madison Bailey

OTT release date: October 8