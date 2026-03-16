OTT releases this week: Watch Border 2, Hey Bhagawan, Peaky Blinders on Netflix, Zee5 and more

OTT releases this week: The new week, starting 16 March, will see several original films and shows releasing on OTT platforms like Netflix, Zee5, JioHotstar and all. While Cillian Murphy is set to return with the much-awaited Peaky Blinders movie, Sunny Deol-led Border 2 will finally mark its OTT debut. Regional releases like Hey Bhagawan and Jatadhara will also be available to entertain viewers.

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Radioactive Emergency

Plot: Inspired by true events, Radioactive Emergency follows the story of the Cesium-137 incident in Goiânia where mankind race to contain a massive radiological disaster.

Cast: Johnny Massaro, Paulo Gorgulho, Ana Costa

OTT platform: Netflix Brazil

OTT release date: 18 March

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Beauty in Black Season 2 Part 2

Plot: Stakes are higher than ever for the Bellarie family as Kimmie takes onto her role as the new COO. Her power struggle with Mallory, Charles’s criminal cleanup efforts with his mother Olivia, and the endless search for Kimmie's missing sister are the major highlights of the new episodes.

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Cast: Taylor Polidore Williams, Crystle Stewart

OTT platform: Netflix

OTT release date: 19 March

Pokémon Horizons - Rising Hope Season 3

Plot: After a year of the events in Laqua, Liko, Roy, and Dot discover a strange pink mist affecting Pokémon. What is it and where is it coming from? A new adventure begins as the team sets out to solve the mystery and rebuild the Rising Volt Tacklers.

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Cast: Alejandra Reynoso (Liko), Anjali Kunapaneni (Roy), Faye Mata (Dot/Nidothing), and Crispin Freeman (Friede)

OTT platform: Netflix

OTT release date: 20 March

Jazz City

Plot: Set against the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, Jazz City follows the story of Jimmy Roy and Sheela as a Kolkata jazz club becomes a hub for revolutionaries and espionage.

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Cast: Arifin Shuvoo, Sauraseni Maitra

OTT platform: Sony LIV

OTT release date: 19 March

Imperfect Women

Plot: Based on Araminta Hall’s novel of the same title, Imperfect Women focuses on a crime investigation that shatters the lives of three close friends. Exploring guilt and retribution, love and betrayal, the thriller brings out the truth about how even friendship may not be what they seem.

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Cast: Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington, Kate Mara.

OTT platform: AppleTV+

OTT release date: 18 March

The Plastic Detox

Plot: Find out the truth about microplastics and what they are doing to our health in this documentary. Based on the research of Dr. Swan and other experts in the subject, it features the dangers of using plastics in terms of health, such as fertility, puberty, and much more.

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Cast: Shanna Swan, Leonardo Trasande, Sharon Lavigne, Bruno Pereira

OTT platform: Netflix

OTT release date: 16 March

Peaky Blinders - The Immortal Man

Plot: After his estranged son gets embroiled in a Nazi plot, self-exiled Tommy Shelby returns to Birmingham to save his family, legacy and the nation.

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Cast: Cillian Murphy, Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth

OTT platform: Netflix

OTT release date: 20 March

Border 2

Plot: A standalone sequel to J.P. Dutta’s iconic 1997 war film, Border 2 delves into Operation Chengiz Khan and the 1971 war. It tells the story of four soldier who wait at the Borders of Land, air and water to protect their country, unleashing a multi-front combat.

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Cast: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty

OTT platform: Netflix

OTT release date: 19 March

Hey Bhagawan

Plot: What happens when Krishna finds out the truth about his father's business? A seemingly respectable family business is actually a disreputable lodge involved in illegal activities. Soon, chaos erupts in his life.

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Cast: Suhas, Shivani Nagaram, Naresh Vijaya Krishna, Sudarshan

OTT platform: Zee5

OTT release date: 20th March

Jatadhara

Plot: Set against the backdrop of Kerala's Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Jatadhara follows the story of a man who becomes entangled in a web of ancient secrets and supernatural forces.

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Cast: Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha, Divya Khossla, Shilpa Shirodkar,

OTT platform: Zee5

OTT release date: 20 March

Wicked: For Good

Plot: Set in the land of Oz, the story follows Elphaba, who survives and lives as a fugitive in the Ozian woods, while Glinda rises as the “Good Witch”. Propaganda labels Elphaba a villain as Dorothy arrives. After Nessarose’s death, Elphaba fakes her death so that Glinda can reform Oz.

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Cast: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande

OTT platform: JioHotstar

OTT release date: 21 March

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.