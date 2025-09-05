OTT releases this week: Wednesday S2 Part II, A Minecraft Movie, Inspector Zende, Queen Mantis and more

OTT releases this week: A fresh lineup of movies and web series is set to debut on streaming platforms this week, featuring a diverse range of genres, including supernatural mysteries, crime thrillers, high-octane action, and heartwarming dramas. Platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video, Z5, and Apple TV+ are rolling out exciting new titles. Here’s a look at what you can stream:
Story: The second season of Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega, returns with four highly anticipated episodes. Picking up from the cliffhanger of Part 1, the series delves deeper into the mysterious and dark world of Wednesday Addams as she uncovers even more dangerous secrets at Nevermore Academy.
Cast: Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Lady Gaga
OTT release date: September 3
OTT platform: Netflix
Story: This fantasy adventure comedy follows four real-world misfits who are transported through a mysterious portal into the blocky world of the Overworld. They must work together with an eccentric master crafter named Steve to navigate challenges and find their way back home.
Cast: Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers
OTT release date: September 5
OTT platform: JioHotstar
Story: This docu-series follows Cecilie Fjellhøy, known from The Tinder Swindler, as she teams up with private investigator Brianne Joseph to unmask romance fraudsters and help victims reclaim their lives.
Cast: Cecilie Fjellhøy, Brianne Joseph
OTT release date: September 5
OTT platform: Netflix
Story: A remake of Akira Kurosawa’s classic High and Low, this crime thriller follows a wealthy music executive who faces a moral dilemma after a ransom plot spirals out of control.
Cast: Denzel Washington, Jeffrey Wright, ASAP Rocky, Ilfenesh Hadera, Ice Spice
Director: Spike Lee
OTT release date: September 5
OTT platform: Apple TV+
Story: This South Korean crime thriller revolves around a serial killer and her estranged son, who is now a detective. The gripping drama will release two episodes each week, with the finale streaming on September 27.
Cast: Go Hyun-jung, Jang Dong-yoon, Cho Seong-ha, Lee El
OTT release date: September 5
OTT platform: Netflix
Story: A soulful romantic drama featuring a blind musician and a theatre artiste whose paths cross in a tale of love and longing. Loosely inspired by Ruskin Bond’s short story The Eyes Have It.
Cast: Vikrant Massey, Shanaya Kapoor
OTT release date: September 5
OTT platform: Z5
Story: Based on the story of Bhakta Kannappa, this mythological drama chronicles the journey of a hunter and warrior who transforms into one of Lord Shiva’s most devoted followers.
Cast: Vishnu Manchu, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Kajal Aggarwal
OTT release date: September 5
OTT platform: Prime Video
Story: Inspired by true events, the series follows Senior Inspector Madhukar Zende, who famously arrested serial killer Charles Sobhraj in Goa in 1986. In this adaptation, the characters are fictionalised, with Charles reimagined as Carl Bhojraj.
Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Jim Sarbh
OTT release date: September 5
OTT platform: Netflix
Story: Set against the backdrop of North India’s underworld, this gritty drama follows the journey of a gangster and his rise to power amid chaos and betrayal.
Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Manushi Chhillar, Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla, Swanand Kirkire
OTT release date: September 5
OTT platform: Prime Video
Tiger Shroff returns as Ronnie, who sets out to avenge the supposed death of his girlfriend, Alisha, played by Harnaaz Sandhu. Sanjay Dutt plays the ruthless antagonist holding Alisha captive.
Release date: September 5
The third instalment in Vivek Agnihotri’s Files trilogy, this political drama is set in the 1940s and explores violence in undivided Bengal.
Cast: Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar
Release date: September 5
Directed by AR Murugadoss, this Tamil action thriller stars Sivakarthikeyan alongside Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Shabeer, and Vikranth.
Release date: September 5
Anushka Shetty returns to the big screen in this Telugu drama about a woman from the Ghaati tribe who rises to power after betrayal in the dangerous world of cannabis smuggling.
Cast: Anushka Shetty, Vikram Prabhu
Release date: September 5
Set in 1986, paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren travel to Pennsylvania to confront a malevolent force haunting a family home.
Cast: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson
Release date: September 5
Other films like Ufff Yeh Siyapaa, Bad Girl, Naanu Matthu Gunda 2, and Splitsville are also releasing in theatres on September 5.