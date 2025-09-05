OTT releases this week: Wednesday S2 Part II, A Minecraft Movie, Inspector Zende, Queen Mantis and more

OTT releases this week: A fresh lineup of movies and web series is set to debut on streaming platforms this week, featuring a diverse range of genres, including supernatural mysteries, crime thrillers, high-octane action, and heartwarming dramas. Platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video, Z5, and Apple TV+ are rolling out exciting new titles. Here’s a look at what you can stream:

Advertisement

Wednesday Season 2 Part II Story: The second season of Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega, returns with four highly anticipated episodes. Picking up from the cliffhanger of Part 1, the series delves deeper into the mysterious and dark world of Wednesday Addams as she uncovers even more dangerous secrets at Nevermore Academy.

Advertisement

Cast: Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Lady Gaga

OTT release date: September 3

OTT platform: Netflix

Also Read | What to expect from Wednesday Season 3? All that we gather from Season 2

A Minecraft Movie Story: This fantasy adventure comedy follows four real-world misfits who are transported through a mysterious portal into the blocky world of the Overworld. They must work together with an eccentric master crafter named Steve to navigate challenges and find their way back home.

Advertisement

Cast: Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers

OTT release date: September 5

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Also Read | Shows cancelled by Netflix in 2025 after only one season

Love Con Revenge Story: This docu-series follows Cecilie Fjellhøy, known from The Tinder Swindler, as she teams up with private investigator Brianne Joseph to unmask romance fraudsters and help victims reclaim their lives.

Advertisement

Cast: Cecilie Fjellhøy, Brianne Joseph

OTT release date: September 5

OTT platform: Netflix

Also Read | Critics slam Meghan Markle’s Netflix show as ratings nosedive

Highest 2 Lowest Story: A remake of Akira Kurosawa’s classic High and Low, this crime thriller follows a wealthy music executive who faces a moral dilemma after a ransom plot spirals out of control.

Advertisement

Cast: Denzel Washington, Jeffrey Wright, ASAP Rocky, Ilfenesh Hadera, Ice Spice

Director: Spike Lee

OTT release date: September 5

OTT platform: Apple TV+

Queen Mantis Season 1 Story: This South Korean crime thriller revolves around a serial killer and her estranged son, who is now a detective. The gripping drama will release two episodes each week, with the finale streaming on September 27.

Advertisement

Cast: Go Hyun-jung, Jang Dong-yoon, Cho Seong-ha, Lee El

OTT release date: September 5

OTT platform: Netflix

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Story: A soulful romantic drama featuring a blind musician and a theatre artiste whose paths cross in a tale of love and longing. Loosely inspired by Ruskin Bond’s short story The Eyes Have It.

Advertisement

Cast: Vikrant Massey, Shanaya Kapoor

OTT release date: September 5

OTT platform: Z5

Kannappa Story: Based on the story of Bhakta Kannappa, this mythological drama chronicles the journey of a hunter and warrior who transforms into one of Lord Shiva’s most devoted followers.

Advertisement

Cast: Vishnu Manchu, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Kajal Aggarwal

OTT release date: September 5

OTT platform: Prime Video

Inspector Zende Story: Inspired by true events, the series follows Senior Inspector Madhukar Zende, who famously arrested serial killer Charles Sobhraj in Goa in 1986. In this adaptation, the characters are fictionalised, with Charles reimagined as Carl Bhojraj.

Advertisement

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Jim Sarbh

OTT release date: September 5

OTT platform: Netflix

Maalik Story: Set against the backdrop of North India’s underworld, this gritty drama follows the journey of a gangster and his rise to power amid chaos and betrayal.

Advertisement

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Manushi Chhillar, Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla, Swanand Kirkire

OTT release date: September 5

OTT platform: Prime Video

Other OTT Releases This Week The Runarounds – September 1 (Prime Video)

Lilo & Stitch – September 3 (JioHotstar)

Pokémon Concierge Season 1 Part 2 – September 4 (Netflix)

Locked – September 5 (Lionsgate Play)

Dish It Out – September 5 (Prime Video)

Kammattam – September 5 (Z5)

The Paper – September 5 (JioHotstar)

Rise and Fall – September 6 (Amazon MX Player) Theatrical Releases This Week Baaghi 4 Tiger Shroff returns as Ronnie, who sets out to avenge the supposed death of his girlfriend, Alisha, played by Harnaaz Sandhu. Sanjay Dutt plays the ruthless antagonist holding Alisha captive.

Advertisement

Release date: September 5

The Bengal Files The third instalment in Vivek Agnihotri’s Files trilogy, this political drama is set in the 1940s and explores violence in undivided Bengal.

Cast: Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar

Release date: September 5

Dil Madharaasi Directed by AR Murugadoss, this Tamil action thriller stars Sivakarthikeyan alongside Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Shabeer, and Vikranth.

Release date: September 5

Ghaati Anushka Shetty returns to the big screen in this Telugu drama about a woman from the Ghaati tribe who rises to power after betrayal in the dangerous world of cannabis smuggling.

Cast: Anushka Shetty, Vikram Prabhu

Release date: September 5

The Conjuring: Last Rites Set in 1986, paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren travel to Pennsylvania to confront a malevolent force haunting a family home.

Advertisement

Cast: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson

Release date: September 5