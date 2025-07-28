OTT releases this week: WWE: Unreal, Conversations with a Killer, Chief of War, Perfect Match S3 and more

OTT releases this week: This week's OTT releases feature true crime, drama, reality shows, and international content. Highlights include WWE: Unreal, Conversations with a Killer, and the comedy Leanne.

Anjali Thakur
Updated28 Jul 2025, 11:07 AM IST
Here’s a detailed breakdown of the upcoming releases across platforms:
OTT releases this week: As July winds down, OTT platforms are lining up a mix of gripping true crime, big-ticket drama, binge-worthy reality shows, and powerful international content. Whether you’re into behind-the-scenes wrestling drama, royal Hawaiian action, or breezy sitcoms, this week has something for everyone.

Here’s your full guide to what’s new and trending across streaming platforms:

WWE: Unreal

Netflix’s latest reality series, WWE: Unreal, takes fans beyond the spotlight and into the backstage chaos of professional wrestling. Get up close with 10 WWE stars and witness the pressure, rivalries and raw emotions that go unseen inside the ring.

  • Cast: Triple H
  • OTT Release Date: July 29
  • Platform: Netflix

Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes

The chilling docuseries returns with a new season diving into the twisted mind of David Berkowitz, aka the Son of Sam. This fourth instalment revisits the terrifying New York murders that shook the ’70s.

  • Cast: David Berkowitz
  • OTT Release Date: July 30
  • Platform: Netflix

Beyond the Bar

K-drama fans, take note. Beyond the Bar explores the professional and personal struggles of two lawyers — a rookie and a veteran — in a high-powered law firm.

  • Cast: Lee Jin-wook, Jung Chae-yeon
  • OTT Release Date: August 2
  • Platform: Netflix

Perfect Match S3

Netflix cranks up the heat with the third season of its hit dating competition show. Expect a wild mix of contestants from The Bachelor, Love Island USA, and Siesta Key, all vying to find their perfect match.

  • Cast: Amber Desiree “AD” Smith, Alex Zamora, Carrington Rodriguez, Clayton Echard and more
  • OTT Release Date: August 2 (New episodes every Friday until August 15)
  • Platform: Netflix

Leanne

Comedian Leanne Morgan leads this heartfelt sitcom as a Southern mother rebuilding her life after divorce, with plenty of laughs and tender moments.

  • Cast: Leanne Morgan, Kristen Johnston, Celia Weston, Blake Clark
  • OTT Release Date: July 31
  • Platform: Netflix

Pati Patni Aur Panga

Celebrity couples take on hilarious challenges that put their relationship to the test in this fun new reality series. Expect drama, laughs, and surprises.

  • Cast: Adah Sharma, Naveen Kasturia
  • OTT Release Date: August 2
  • Platform: Jio Hotstar

Chief of War

Jason Momoa headlines this epic drama about the unification of the Hawaiian Islands, told from an indigenous perspective. A gripping saga of rebellion and resistance.

  • Cast: Jason Momoa, Luciana Buchanan, Brandon Finn, Temuera Morrison and more
  • OTT Release Date: August 1
  • Platform: Apple TV+

Trainwreck: Storm Area 51

This new documentary unpacks the bizarre real-life internet movement that nearly stormed the top-secret U.S. military base in 2019.

  • OTT Release Date: July 29
  • Platform: Netflix

My Oxford Year

Based on Julia Whelan’s bestselling novel, this romantic drama follows an ambitious American student at Oxford who finds love and heartbreak in equal measure.

  • Cast: Sofia Carson, Corey Mylchreest, Harry Travaldwyn
  • OTT Release Date: August 1
  • Platform: Netflix

Theatre Releases This Week

Son of Sardaar 2

Ajay Devgn returns as Jassi in this chaotic sequel filled with action, laughs, and high-stakes family drama — this time from Punjab to Scotland.

  • Cast: Ajay Devgn, Neeru Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan
  • Release Date: August 1

Dhadak 2

Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi headline this emotional drama tackling caste and love, a remake of the critically acclaimed Pariyerum Perumal.

  • Cast: Triptii Dimri, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Deeksha Joshi, Saurabh Sachdeva, Vipin Sharma
  • Release Date: August 1

Kingdom

Vijay Deverakonda plays a fiery cop in this action-packed thriller directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, with music by Anirudh Ravichander.

  • Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Bhagyashri Borse, Satyadev
  • Release Date: July 31

