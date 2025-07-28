OTT releases this week: WWE: Unreal, Conversations with a Killer, Chief of War, Perfect Match S3 and more

OTT releases this week: As July winds down, OTT platforms are lining up a mix of gripping true crime, big-ticket drama, binge-worthy reality shows, and powerful international content. Whether you’re into behind-the-scenes wrestling drama, royal Hawaiian action, or breezy sitcoms, this week has something for everyone.



Here’s your full guide to what’s new and trending across streaming platforms:

WWE: Unreal Netflix’s latest reality series, WWE: Unreal, takes fans beyond the spotlight and into the backstage chaos of professional wrestling. Get up close with 10 WWE stars and witness the pressure, rivalries and raw emotions that go unseen inside the ring.

Cast: Triple H

OTT Release Date: July 29

Platform: Netflix Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes The chilling docuseries returns with a new season diving into the twisted mind of David Berkowitz, aka the Son of Sam. This fourth instalment revisits the terrifying New York murders that shook the ’70s.

Cast: David Berkowitz

OTT Release Date: July 30

Platform: Netflix

Beyond the Bar K-drama fans, take note. Beyond the Bar explores the professional and personal struggles of two lawyers — a rookie and a veteran — in a high-powered law firm.

Cast: Lee Jin-wook, Jung Chae-yeon

OTT Release Date: August 2

Platform: Netflix Perfect Match S3 Netflix cranks up the heat with the third season of its hit dating competition show. Expect a wild mix of contestants from The Bachelor, Love Island USA, and Siesta Key, all vying to find their perfect match.

Cast: Amber Desiree “AD” Smith, Alex Zamora, Carrington Rodriguez, Clayton Echard and more

OTT Release Date: August 2 (New episodes every Friday until August 15)

Platform: Netflix Leanne Comedian Leanne Morgan leads this heartfelt sitcom as a Southern mother rebuilding her life after divorce, with plenty of laughs and tender moments.

Cast: Leanne Morgan, Kristen Johnston, Celia Weston, Blake Clark

OTT Release Date: July 31

Platform: Netflix Pati Patni Aur Panga Celebrity couples take on hilarious challenges that put their relationship to the test in this fun new reality series. Expect drama, laughs, and surprises.

Cast: Adah Sharma, Naveen Kasturia

OTT Release Date: August 2

Platform: Jio Hotstar Chief of War Jason Momoa headlines this epic drama about the unification of the Hawaiian Islands, told from an indigenous perspective. A gripping saga of rebellion and resistance.

Cast: Jason Momoa, Luciana Buchanan, Brandon Finn, Temuera Morrison and more

OTT Release Date: August 1

Platform: Apple TV+

Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 This new documentary unpacks the bizarre real-life internet movement that nearly stormed the top-secret U.S. military base in 2019.

OTT Release Date: July 29

Platform: Netflix My Oxford Year Based on Julia Whelan’s bestselling novel, this romantic drama follows an ambitious American student at Oxford who finds love and heartbreak in equal measure.

Cast: Sofia Carson, Corey Mylchreest, Harry Travaldwyn

OTT Release Date: August 1

Platform: Netflix Theatre Releases This Week Son of Sardaar 2 Ajay Devgn returns as Jassi in this chaotic sequel filled with action, laughs, and high-stakes family drama — this time from Punjab to Scotland.

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Neeru Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan

Release Date: August 1 Dhadak 2 Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi headline this emotional drama tackling caste and love, a remake of the critically acclaimed Pariyerum Perumal.

Cast: Triptii Dimri, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Deeksha Joshi, Saurabh Sachdeva, Vipin Sharma

Release Date: August 1 Kingdom Vijay Deverakonda plays a fiery cop in this action-packed thriller directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, with music by Anirudh Ravichander.