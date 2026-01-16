OTT releases this weekend: 120 Bahadur, Bha Bha Ba, Kalamkaval and more on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 and others

OTT releases this weekend: The weekend is all about catching up with your favourite OTT shows and films. From Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur to Dileep-Mohanlal's Bha Bha Ba and Mammootty's Kalamkaval, several new releases will be available on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 and more, starting from 16 January 2026. Check out the list.

OTT releases this weekend Mastiii 4

Story: Featuring old and new faces, the gang is back. This time it is the husbands who doubt that their wives are having affairs, leading to miscommunication, chases, comedy and drama.

Cast: Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri, Elnaaz Norouzi

OTT platform: ZEE5

Release date: 16 January

120 Bahadur

Story: Based on the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Sino-Indian War, 120 Bahadur is based on Major Shaitan Singh Bhati and 120 soldiers of the 13 Kumaon Regiment. The film pays tribute to the soldiers who fought against the 3,000 Chinese troops in Ladakh.

Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Raashii Khanna, Vivan Bhatena, Ankit Siwach, Eijaz Khan

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 16 January

Kalamkaval

Story: A routine police check leads to several minor clues that reveal a series of unresolved murders of vulnerable women in Kerala. A serial killer uses charm to lure his victims and remains unsuspected for years until an inspector arrives to unravel the complex, phone-chain-linked pattern of disappearances, inspired by the real-life case of Cyanide Mohan.

Cast: Mammootty, Vinayakan, Gibin Gopinath, Gayatri Arun, Rajisha Vijayan, Shruti Ramachandran

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 16 January

Bha. Bha. Ba

Story: The film revolves around a man who kidnaps the Chief Minister to seek revenge and justice. Unleashing chaos and consequences, the kidnapper, who calls himself a commoner, urges the public to share their problems, which will be directly diverted to the CM. Things take a turn when the CM's son is assigned the investigation.

Cast: Dileep, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Dhyan Sreenivasan, and Baiju Santhosh

OTT platform: ZEE5

Release date: 16 January

Bharat Ke Super Founders

Story: Touted to be a raw business series, Bharat Ke Super Founders is presented by Suniel Shetty. In the show, founders pitch nation-building ideas to Tycoons, turning startup dreams into real investments with over ₹100 crore invested across equity, debt, and grants, deployed across 50 startups over 16 episodes.

Cast: Suniel Shetty, Nitish Mittersan, Dr A. Velumani, Ahana Gautam, Aditya Singh, Shanti Mohan, Dr Aarti Gupta, Shivam Mishra, Sohil Chand, Ankur Mittal, Srini Srinivasan, Sharad Bansal, Kabir Kochar, Shefali Bagga

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video/ MX Player

Release date: 16 January

The RIP

Story: On Netflix's website, the plot reads: “Trust frays when a team of Miami cops discovers millions in cash inside a run-down stash house, calling everyone — and everything — into question.”

Cast: Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Steven Yeun

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 16 January

Pole to Pole With Will Smith

Story: According to the official synopsis, the show is inspired by Will Smith's late mentor. “Will Smith throws himself into incredible challenges for 100 days: skiing to the South Pole, catching a giant anaconda, milking a venomous tarantula, climbing mountains, and diving under the ice of the North Pole. He will venture from pole to pole in the company of scientists, explorers and local experts,” it reads.

Cast: Will Smith

OTT platform: JioHotstar