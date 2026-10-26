OTT releases this weekend: Akka, Obsession, The One About Matthew Perry, Nocturne and more on Netflix, JioHotstar.

The final week of October brings a mix of crime thrillers, family dramas, horror and romantic stories to streaming platforms. Netflix has several titles lined up, including a documentary exploring the life and death of Friends star Matthew Perry, the Indian period crime series Akka and the Spanish thriller Collision Course. Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar and Apple TV will also add new titles to their catalogues.

New and upcoming OTT releases The week's releases cover different interests, from a story about a powerful female-led kingdom to a dangerous supernatural wish and a fight for survival during a zombie outbreak. Here is a look at the upcoming OTT releases, their streaming dates and what viewers can expect.

1. The One About Matthew Perry Netflix | 27 October

The three-part documentary revisits the life of Matthew Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing in the sitcom Friends. Directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker Mary Robertson, the series features accounts from Perry's family, lifelong friends and professional collaborators. It also draws on previously unreleased photographs and videos from the Perry family's private archive.

The documentary examines his rise to Hollywood fame, his struggles with addiction and his efforts to help others facing similar problems. Perry was open about his experiences with substance abuse and spoke about recovery in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

Perry died on 28 October, 2023, aged 54, after being found unresponsive in the swimming pool at his Los Angeles home. The medical examiner determined that the acute effects of ketamine caused his death, with drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine listed as contributing factors. His death was ruled an accident. The documentary revisits his life beyond the sitcom that made him famous.

2. Drive: The Pretenders Amazon Prime Video | 28 October

Inspired by Tamara Lush's novel Drive, the film follows Sarah Jenkins, a young race car mechanic played by Lisa-Marie Koroll, who enters a fake engagement with Dante Annunziata, a controversial racing star played by Amin Baahmed.

The arrangement is meant to protect Dante's reputation, but Sarah has a different goal: she wants a chance to get behind the wheel herself. As their public pretence becomes increasingly complicated, the pair must confront feelings that go beyond their original agreement.

Directed by Sergej Moya, the film also features Gustav Schmidt, Mišel Maticevic, Lucie Heinze and Jeanette Hain. It combines romance with the competitive atmosphere of professional racing, while asking what happens when a carefully planned arrangement begins to feel real.

3. Akka Netflix | 30 October

Set in the 1980s, Akka takes viewers to Pernuru, a fictional kingdom in South India where women have built and maintained control over generations. However, the established order comes under threat when rival ambitions and a challenge to the kingdom's legacy set off a dangerous struggle for power.

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Keerthy Suresh plays Bhavani, one of the central figures protecting the kingdom's established order, while Radhika Apte plays Rudra, whose arrival sets the rivalry in motion. The series also stars Tanvi Azmi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Anshuman Pushkar and Monica Panwar.

Written and directed by Dharmaraj Shetty and produced by YRF Entertainment, the series combines crime, political power struggles and questions of loyalty. Its central conflict is driven by two formidable women whose competing ambitions threaten to change Pernuru forever.

4. Meethe Mein Kya Hai Netflix | 30 October

This Hindi family drama centres on a multigenerational household whose members come together for Diwali celebrations at their grandmother's home.

The story follows a young widower whose grief begins to ease during the gathering, only for his sister's surprise marriage to throw the family into turmoil. The setting allows the film to explore the relationships between generations, along with the expectations and misunderstandings that can shape family life.

Ritwik Bhowmik leads the cast alongside veteran actor Rohini Hattangadi and Ayesha Raza Mishra. Abhay Kaul, Tarana Raja and other supporting actors also feature. With Diwali providing the backdrop, the film balances family conflict with the possibility of reconciliation.

5. Collision Course Netflix | 30 October

Directed by Daniel Sanchez Arevalo, this Spanish crime thriller unfolds in Madrid during a financial crisis. A bank robbery that should have been a straightforward operation goes wrong when a crash involving the getaway exposes the secrets and betrayals hidden among the people involved.

As the situation deteriorates, the characters find themselves caught in a web of mistrust. The film's premise centres on the idea that people may not be who they claim to be, with the failed robbery bringing private motives and buried truths to the surface.

The cast includes Laia Costa, Alvaro Cervantes, Karra Elejalde, Tamar Novas, Lluis Homar and Luis Zahera. Sanchez Arevalo, known for films such as Dark Blue Almost Black and Seventeen, directs the thriller and co-writes the screenplay with Ramon Campos.

6. Obsession JioHotstar | 30 October

Horror fans can look out for the original uncut version of Obsession, which is arriving on JioHotstar in English and Hindi. Directed by Curry Barker, the film follows Bear, played by Michael Johnston, who uses a mysterious supernatural object called the One Wish Willow to make his childhood friend Nikki, played by Inde Navarrette, fall in love with him.

The wish appears to offer Bear a way to get what he has always wanted. Instead, it sets off a frightening chain of events as his desire takes a disturbing turn and the consequences become increasingly difficult to control.

The film is scheduled for release through JioHotstar's Peacock Hub.

7. Nocturne Apple TV | 30 October

Nocturne follows homicide detective Jonah Lynn, played by Liev Schreiber, as he investigates a case linked to notorious serial killer Jurek Walter, played by Stephen Graham. The investigation takes an unexpected turn when a victim believed to be lost returns alive, leaving the authorities racing to locate the one person who remains missing.

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Jonah's protege, FBI agent Saga Bauer, played by Zazie Beetz, goes undercover to seek answers from Walter himself. The decision places her in a dangerous position as the investigation moves closer to the killer.

Based on Lars Kepler's crime novels The Sandman and The Lazarus, the 10-episode series is created for television by Rowan Joffé, with John Hlavin serving as showrunner. The first two episodes will arrive on October 30, followed by weekly episodes through 25 December. The supporting cast includes Bill Camp, Rory Culkin, Chrissy Metz and Gary Carr.

8. Apocalypse Z: New World Amazon Prime Video | 30 October

Despite being listed among the 31 October viewing options in some release round-ups, Apocalypse Z: New World is officially scheduled to premiere worldwide on Prime Video on 30 October 2026. The sequel continues the story of a world devastated by the TSJ virus, which has turned people into dangerous infected creatures.

The characters must contend not only with the infected but also with the danger posed by people whose loyalties are unclear.

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Directed by Carles Torrens, who also helmed the first film, the sequel brings back Berta Vazquez as Lucía and Jose María Yazpik as Pritchenko, alongside a returning ensemble that includes Tamara Casellas and Mario Mayo.