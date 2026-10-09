OTT releases this weekend: Animals, Reporting Live, Matchbox The Movie and more on Netflix, Apple TV

The weekend brings a fresh lineup of movies and series across Netflix, Apple TV and Lionsgate Play. From crime thrillers and historical spy dramas to horror, supernatural fantasy, romance and action, this week's OTT releases offer a range of options for viewers.

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Among the titles arriving this weekend are Ben Affleck's Animals, Parineeti Chopra's Reporting Live and the live-action adaptation Matchbox The Movie. Here's a look at the key releases, their plots, cast details and streaming dates.

Animals Ben Affleck stars in this crime thriller as Mark Kimball, a Los Angeles mayoral candidate whose seemingly perfect life with his wife, Abigail, played by Kerry Washington, is thrown into turmoil when their young son is kidnapped for ransom.

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The story follows the couple as they face the crisis surrounding their son's abduction.

Cast: Ben Affleck, Kerry Washington

OTT platform: Netflix

Streaming from: October 9 Reporting Live Reporting Live follows an ambitious young journalist, played by Parineeti Chopra, and her veteran cameraman, portrayed by Deven Bhojani, as they investigate an illegal sand-mining racket.

Their investigation takes them into the operations of a powerful syndicate, putting them up against a dangerous network.

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Cast: Parineeti Chopra, Deven Bhojani

OTT platform: Netflix

Streaming from: October 9 Matchbox The Movie Directed by Sam Hargrave, Matchbox The Movie is a live-action adaptation inspired by Mattel's iconic toy cars. The action adventure stars John Cena and combines high-speed vehicular stunts with comedy.

The film also features Jessica Biel, Sam Richardson, Arturo Castro, Teyonah Parris, Corey Stoll, Bill Camp, Danai Gurira and Golshifteh Farahani.

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Cast: John Cena, Jessica Biel, Sam Richardson, Arturo Castro, Teyonah Parris, Corey Stoll, Bill Camp, Danai Gurira and Golshifteh Farahani

OTT platform: Apple TV

Streaming from: October 9 Take Charge of My Heart Take Charge of My Heart blends supernatural fantasy, medical drama and romance. It follows Na Bo-bae, an isolated writer who develops electrical superpowers after being struck by lightning as a child. Her abilities make physical contact with other people impossible.

Her life changes when she encounters a cold and calculating executive whose artificial heart battery is running out of power. Their meeting sets the stage for a story combining romance with a supernatural premise.

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OTT platform: Netflix

Streaming from: October 9 Above & Below Above & Below is a horror-action thriller about five friends whose holiday in Mexico turns into a fight for survival after they discover cartel cocaine hidden beneath the ocean.

Cartel boss Burns traps Tatiana and Kaley in a shark cage and forces them to retrieve the drugs. With their oxygen supply dwindling, the two face armed criminals and Great White sharks as they struggle to survive.

OTT platform: Lionsgate Play

Streaming from: October 9 100 Days of Deception Set in Gyeongseong in 1932, during the Japanese colonial period, this South Korean historical spy romance follows pickpocket Lee Ga-kyeong, who undertakes a 100-day espionage mission by posing as an interpreter inside the Japanese Government-General.

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During the operation, she crosses paths with Kim Tae-woong, an elite interpreter. Their encounter unfolds against the backdrop of espionage and political tensions during the colonial era.

OTT platform: Netflix

Streaming from: October 10 This weekend's OTT lineup spans Hollywood crime and action films, Indian investigative drama and South Korean historical romance, giving viewers several genres to choose from across streaming platforms.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.