OTT releases this weekend: Assi, Do Deewane Seher Mein, Ashakal Aayiram on Netflix, Zee5, Amazon Prime Video

OTT releases this weekend: Several new films and series are all set to stream across OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Zee5, JioHotstar and others, starting from 17 April. From Anubhav Sinha's Assi starring Taapsee Pannu to Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi's romance-drama Do Deewane Seher Mein, several new Bollywood films will be marking their digital debut. Apart from these, Vijay Sharma's crime series Matka King, Malayalam family drama Ashakal Aayiram and more will also be streaming online. All of these releases can be Take your pick.
Plot: A school teacher gets abducted and raped by five young men in a car. Soon it becomes a national news story. Amid this, a legal battle begins with a lawyer who fights for justice against a system that often fails victims
Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa
OTT release date: 17th April 2026
OTT platform: Zee5
Plot: A modern love story set in Mumbai revolves around two young people, Roshni and Shashank, who struggle with their insecurities and self-esteem issues.
Cast: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mrunal Thakur, Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Ayesha Raza, Viraj Gehlani
OTT release date: 17 April 2026
OTT platform: Netflix
Plot: As per the official website, “Matka King is the story of Brij Bhatti, an enterprising cotton trader who teams up with a disgraced ex-soldier and an upper-class widow to start a gambling game called ‘Matka’, turning an elite hobby into a parallel economy and an alternative system for a generation that feels let down by the country as it settles into life as a free republic.”
Cast: Vijay Varma, Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Bhupendra Jadawat, Siddharth Jadhav, Gulshan Grover, Bharat Jadhav, Girish Kulkarni, Jamie Lever
OTT release date: 17 April 2026
OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video
Plot: Ashakal Aayiram explores the strained relationship between a practical father, and his son, who wants to become a film star. The film centres on their contrasting views on career and life.
Cast: Jayaram , Kalidas Jayaram, Asha Sharath, Sharafudheen, Ishani Krishna, Anand Manmadhan, Akhil Nrd, Ramesh Pisharody, Dileep Menon
OTT release date: 17 April 2026
OTT platform: ZEE5
Plot: A dog and his owner Todd move into a rural family home, only to find supernatural forces lurking in the shadows. As supernatural entities threaten the best friend of the dog, he must fight to protect his loved ones.
Cast: Larry Fessenden, Arielle Friedman, Indy, Shane Jensen, Anya Krawcheck, Stuart Rudin
OTT release date: 17 April 2026
OTT platform: Lionsgate Play
Plot: A thrilling new documentary series from Discovery stars Chinese actor and singer Wang Yibo as he conquers rugged terrains, face intense challenges, and uncover nature’s beauty.
Cast: Wang Yibo
OTT release date: 17 April 2026
OTT platform: Discovery+
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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