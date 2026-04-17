OTT releases this weekend: Assi, Do Deewane Seher Mein, Ashakal Aayiram on Netflix, Zee5, Amazon Prime Video

OTT releases this weekend: Several new films and series are all set to stream across OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Zee5, JioHotstar and others, starting from 17 April. From Anubhav Sinha's Assi starring Taapsee Pannu to Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi's romance-drama Do Deewane Seher Mein, several new Bollywood films will be marking their digital debut. Apart from these, Vijay Sharma's crime series Matka King, Malayalam family drama Ashakal Aayiram and more will also be streaming online. All of these releases can be Take your pick.
Plot: A school teacher gets abducted and raped by five young men in a car. Soon it becomes a national news story. Amid this, a legal battle begins with a lawyer who fights for justice against a system that often fails victims
Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa
OTT release date: 17th April 2026
OTT platform: Zee5
Plot: A modern love story set in Mumbai revolves around two young people, Roshni and Shashank, who struggle with their insecurities and self-esteem issues.
Cast: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mrunal Thakur, Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Ayesha Raza, Viraj Gehlani
OTT release date: 17 April 2026
OTT platform: Netflix
Plot: As per the official website, “Matka King is the story of Brij Bhatti, an enterprising cotton trader who teams up with a disgraced ex-soldier and an upper-class widow to start a gambling game called ‘Matka’, turning an elite hobby into a parallel economy and an alternative system for a generation that feels let down by the country as it settles into life as a free republic.”
Cast: Vijay Varma, Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Bhupendra Jadawat, Siddharth Jadhav, Gulshan Grover, Bharat Jadhav, Girish Kulkarni, Jamie Lever
OTT release date: 17 April 2026
OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video
Plot: Ashakal Aayiram explores the strained relationship between a practical father, and his son, who wants to become a film star. The film centres on their contrasting views on career and life.
Cast: Jayaram , Kalidas Jayaram, Asha Sharath, Sharafudheen, Ishani Krishna, Anand Manmadhan, Akhil Nrd, Ramesh Pisharody, Dileep Menon
OTT release date: 17 April 2026
OTT platform: ZEE5
Plot: A dog and his owner Todd move into a rural family home, only to find supernatural forces lurking in the shadows. As supernatural entities threaten the best friend of the dog, he must fight to protect his loved ones.
Cast: Larry Fessenden, Arielle Friedman, Indy, Shane Jensen, Anya Krawcheck, Stuart Rudin
OTT release date: 17 April 2026
OTT platform: Lionsgate Play
Plot: A thrilling new documentary series from Discovery stars Chinese actor and singer Wang Yibo as he conquers rugged terrains, face intense challenges, and uncover nature’s beauty.
Cast: Wang Yibo
OTT release date: 17 April 2026
OTT platform: Discovery+