OTT releases this weekend: Athiradi, Voicemails for Isabelle and more on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Starting from 19 June, streaming platforms have added a new line-up of releases, including films and shows across various genres such as romance, thrillers, comedy dramas and more. From Sony LIV's Athiradi to Voicemails for Isabelle on Netflix, check out what to watch this weekend online.
Plot: Choong-sik, the ex-husband, and Min-seok, the new husband of Si-nae, team up to rescue her after she's kidnapped by a criminal organisation.
Cast: Jin Seon-kyu, Gong Myung, Kim Ji-seok, Yoon Kyung-ho, Kang Han-na
OTT release date: 19 June
OTT platform: Netflix
Plot: "Set in the heart of Punjab, it is a gritty revenge thriller about Bobby - a quiet, recently deported NRI whose life turns upside down when his brother Bunty mysteriously disappears. What begins as a desperate search quickly unravels a sinister human-trafficking syndicate disguised as a Canada immigration network. With Inspector Dosanjh and Bunty’s wife by his side, Bobby must confront corruption, betrayal, and his own fears to become an unlikely hero. A powerful tale of brotherhood, courage, and the fight for justice where an ordinary man rises against an extraordinary evil," reads the official note.
Cast: Sanjay Kapoor, Shaheer Sheikh, Mouni Roy, Avinash Mishra
OTT release date: 18 June
OTT platform: Amazon MX Player
Plot: Ravi, Rahul and Vikram get a unique chance to live the alternate versions of their lives. Lord Indra transports them into realities where their dreams have come true.
Cast: Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Abhinav Gomatam, Chaitanya Krishna
OTT release date: June 19
OTT platform: JioHotstar
Plot: The new season follows the story of Shanvika and Kuldeep. As he carries the burden of his past actions, he struggles with guilt, regret and unresolved feelings. However, even bigger problems await him as he gets pulled into political rivalries and power rift.
Cast: Sanchita Basu, Dhaval Thakur
OTT release date: June 19
OTT platform: JioHotstar
Plot: "An energetic student, Samkutty, revives a banned college festival-unleashing a rivalry that turns celebration into chaos," as per IMDb.
Cast: Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph, Riya Shibu, Vineeth Sreenivasan
OTT release date: June 19
OTT platform: SonyLIV
Plot: Jill leaves voice messages to her dead sister, talking about her chaotic life in San Francisco. Mistakenly, these messages end up with a mysterious Austin real estate agent who begins to read her confessions.
Cast: Zoey Deutch, Nick Robinson, Harry Shum Jr, Lukas Gage
OTT release date: June 19
OTT platform: Netflix
Plot: Dani reaches a luxury resort for some family time but he gets caught up in a police investigation after Celia, a young hotel concierge he’s crushing on, gets kidnapped. With everyone in the hotel on lockdown, Dani must find Celia before anything worse happens. He teams up with Celia’s best friend and coworker, Helena. They realise the secrets hidden in the resort will come back to haunt them all.
Cast: Ana Garcés, Tomy Aguilera, Victoria Kantch
OTT release date: June 19
OTT platform: Netflix