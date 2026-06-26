OTT releases this weekend: Baahubali The Torchbearer, Alliance, Little Brother and more to watch on Netflix, Prime Video

OTT releases this weekend: Starting from 26 June, new releases will be streaming across OTT platforms. This include new reality show, series and documentary films such as John Cena's Little Brother, Prabhas' docu series Baahubali The Torchbearer, Kunal Kemmu's Alliance, Neha Dhupia-starrer Perfect Family and more.
All of these releases will be available on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Sony Live, Lionsgate Play and more. Anyone can enjoy them over this weekend from the comforts of their home or anywhere else using any smart gadget such as smart TV, laptop, tablet, smartphone and more. Check it out and take your pick.
Plot: "Rudd has the perfect life – great job, loving family, and a thriving career as a real estate agent… until his little brother, Marcus, crashes back into his world as a full-blown agent of chaos, stress-testing every part of Rudd’s carefully controlled existence," as per Netflix.
Cast: John Cena, Eric Andre
OTT platform: Netflix
OTT release date: 26 June
Plot: Perfect Family follows story of the Karkaria family as therapy forces them to slow down, to honest to each other, and embrace their messy parts, tying them together in a heartfelt bond that truly make them a family.
Cast: Gulshan Devaiah, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Girija Oak Godbole, Kaveri Seth, Neha Dhupia
OTT platform: Sony LIV
OTT release date: 26 June
Plot: During the 1936 International Surrealist Exhibition, painter René Magritte wakes up next to a dead body but he has no memory of the night before. With the estate under lockdown by Scotland Yard, Magritte and a progressive female detective must find out who is the serial killer before more people die.
Cast: Pierre Gervais, Donna Banya, Iñaki Mur, Frank Bourke, Florence Hall, Mike Hoffmann, Mathilde Warnier
OTT platform: Lionsgate Play
OTT release date: 26 June
Plot: From production setbacks to financial crises, Baahubali The Torchbearer is a docu-series featuring the film cast and crew as they recall the demanding journey behind the making of the blockbuster franchise.
Cast: SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati
OTT platform: Netflix
OTT release date: 26 June
Plot: Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance is touted to be a competitive captive reality show “blending high-stakes strategy, economy and psychological warfare. Sixteen celebrities are split into four teams, battling through physical and mental challenges to earn points—the only currency inside a mysterious HQ run by the System. Face the Ace’s power, survive weekly votes, and rebuild alliances every reset,” reads the official synopsis. New episodes of the reality show will be out daily at 12pm.
Cast: Host Kunal Kemmu with16 celebrity contestants including Ravi Kishan, Mini Mathur, Kushal Tandon, Arslan Goni,Daisy Shah, Zaid Darbar, Niti Taylor, Ruhee Dosani, Riva Kishan, Payal Dhare, Sabby Suri, Delbar Arya, Armaan Khera, Vanshaj Singh, Dolly Javed
OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video
OTT release date: 26 June