OTT releases this weekend: Bhool Chuk Maaf, Get Away, and more streaming online this weekend

OTT releases this week: Here is a list of new movies and series available on the OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee 5 and JioHotstar.

Bhool Chuk Maaf Plot: Ranjan, a small-town romantic from Banaras, secures a government job to marry his love, Titli. But after breaking a vow made to Lord Shiva, he finds himself caught in a twist of fate until he makes things right.

Genre: Sci-fi romantic comedy

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra, Raghubir Yadav, and Zakir Hussain

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 6 June

Pattth Plot: The Malayalam film revolves around Unni, a struggling film editor, who is working on a travel vlog featuring a Kenyan tribe, performing a traditional song. Along with his girlfriend, he sets out to create a documentary that delves into the song's rich and layered significance.

Cast: Ashik Safiya, Aboobakker Gauthami, Lekshmi Gopan

Genre: Crime thriller

OTT platform: ManoramaMAX

Release date: 6 June

Mercy For None Plot: After ending ties with his criminal past, a former gangster is forced back into the underworld to uncover the truth behind his brother’s death, setting off on a gory journey for revenge.

Cast: So Ji-sub, Huh Joon-ho, Gong Myoung

Genre: Action

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 6 June

Get Away Plot: A getaway takes an unexpected turn when a family on a vacation discover that a remote island they are in is inhabited by a serial killer.

Cast: Nick Frost, Aisling Bea, Sebastian Croft, Maisie Ayres

Genre: Horror, satire, dark humour

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Release date: 6 June

K.O. Plot: Years after accidentally killing his opponent, a former fighter sets out to find the man’s missing son, only to face off against a ruthless crime syndicate in the heart of Marseille.

Cast: Ciryl Gane, Alice Belaïdi, Foued Nabba

Genre: Action

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 6 June

Chhal Kapat: The Deception Plot: Set against the backdrop of a wedding in Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh, the show revolves around a mysterious death, sparking a gripping police investigation.

Cast: Shriya Pilgaonkar, Kamya Ahlawat, Ragini Dwivedi,[4] Tuhina Das, Yahhve Sharma, Pranay Pachauri, Smaran Sahu, Anuj Sachdeva, Keshav Lokwani

Genre: Mystery thriller

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 6 June

Straw Plot: A single mother’s life spirals into chaos as one bad day turns catastrophic while she fights to care for her ailing daughter. With no support from the system, she’s driven to the edge, forced to make unthinkable choices that keeps shutting its doors.

Cast: Taraji P. Henson, Sherri Shepherd, Teyana Taylor, Sinbad, Rockmond Dunbar, Ashley Versher, Mike Merrill, Glynn Turman

Genre: Thriller

OTT platform: Netflix