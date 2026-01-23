OTT releases this weekend: Catch Tere Ishk Mein, Gustaakh Ishq & other hit movies online ahead of Republic Day

A long weekend makes for a perfect time to catch up on the latest releases. This Republic Day, watch hit titles on OTT platforms this week, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee 5, and JioCinema (formerly JioHotstar).

Tere Ishk Mein

Plot: Touted as a spiritual sequel to Rai's 2013 film Raanjhanaa, Tere Ishk Mein revolves around Shankar and Mukti's intense love story.

IMDb description read: “Shankar and Mukti's intense love story unfolds against the backdrop of Benaras, exploring surrender and transformation through an all-consuming romance that heals, hurts, and changes them.”

Cast: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon, Prakash Raj, Maahir Mohiuddin, Sushil Dahiya

OTT release date: January 23

OTT platform: Netflix

Gustaakh Ishq

Plot: The story centres on a man learning poetry from a mentor — only to fall for his daughter, complicating art, desire and loyalty.

Cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sharib Hashmi

OTT release date: January 23

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Mastiii 4

Plot: Mastiii 4, like its previous instalments, continues to go by the same formula—adult humour, friendship-driven plotlines, and exaggerated situations designed for mass appeal.

Cast: Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani, Vivek Oberoi

OTT release date: January 23

OTT platform: Zee5

Cheekatilo

Plot: Cheekatilo, a Telugu thriller, is based on the story of a criminology graduate and true-crime podcaster who begins tracking a serial killer. The film leans into investigative tension rather than jump scares.

Cast: Sobhita Dhulipala, Viswadev Rachakonda, Chaithanya Visalakshmi, Esha Chawla

OTT release date: January 23

OTT platform: Prime Video

Mark

Plot: Mark, a Malayalam cop-thriller, revolves around SP Ajay Markandaya, who is searching for kidnapped children. The action-packed movie shows a struggle between the supercop and a crooked politician and his goons.

Cast: Kiccha Sudeep, Guru Somasundaram, Naveen Chandra, Yogi Babu

OTT release date: January 23

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Sirai

Plot: Sirai, a critically acclaimed Tamil police procedural drama, is based on the true events of a cop escorting a young murder accused, Abdul, to the court for a hearing.

Cast: Vikram Prabhu, LK Akshay Kumar, Anishma Anilkumar

OTT release date: January 23

OTT platform: Zee5

Space Gen: Chandrayaan

Plot: This web series dramatises the pressure cooker environment behind India’s space missions, focusing on engineers grappling with failure after Chandrayaan-2 and the push to redeem themselves.

Cast: Nakuul Mehta, Shriya Saran, Gopal Datt and Prakash Belawadi

OTT release date: 23 January