OTT releases this weekend: De De Pyaar De 2, Kalamkaval, People We Meet on Vacation and more on Netflix, JioHotstar

OTT releases this weekend: Fresh releases across Hindi, English and more languages are here for the audience to enjoy from the comforts of their home. From OTT releases of much-awaited theatricals like Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De 2 to Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2, several new films are now streaming online. On the other hand, much-awaited OTT original like People We Meet on Vacation are also available to watch, starting from 9 January, 2025. Check out the full list.

Advertisement

People We Meet on Vacation

Story: While Poppy is a free spirit, Alex loves a plan. After spending years vacationing together each summer, the two opposites begin to question their unspoken romantic feelings.

Cast: Emily Bader, Tom Blyth, Sarah Catherine Hook

Advertisement

Release date: 9 January 2026

OTT platform: Netflix

De De Pyaar De 2

Story: De De Pyaar De 2 continues the love story of a man in his 50s and his much-younger girlfriend. This time, Ashish visits Ayesha's family home to meet her parents. Will he win their hearts or stir things up due to their age gap?

Advertisement

Cast: Ajay Devgn; R. Madhavan; Rakul Preet Singh, Gautami Kapoor

Release date: 9 January 2026

OTT platform: Netflix

Akhanda 2 - Thaandavam

Story: Continues the saga of the Aghori warrior Akhanda, who returns this time to protect the nation from a biological war, targeting the Maha Kumbh Mela. He navigates divine battles, protecting people's faith and dharma.

Advertisement

Cast: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi Pinisetty, Harshaali Malhotra,

Release date: 9 January 2026

OTT platform: Netflix

Balti

Story: Balti is a story based on four close friends and talented kabaddi players from a border town who get entangled with ruthless moneylenders and gangsters. As they unknowingly end up in the dangerous criminal underworld, their friendship is tested.

Advertisement

Cast: Shane Nigam, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Preethi Asrani, Alphonse Puthren, Poornima Indrajith

Release date: 9 January 2026

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video/ MX Player

Kalamkaval

Story: A routine inquiry by the Kerala Police in a quiet village of Kottayikonam takes an unexpected turn when a series of minor clues begin to surface, unravelling a chain of unsettling cases. As the probe deepens, they discover some long-pending mysteries that have remained unresolved for years.

Advertisement

Cast: Mammootty, Vinayakan, Gibin Gopinath, Gayatri Arun, Rajisha Vijayan, Shruti Ramachandran

Release date: 9 January 2026

OTT platform: Malayalam Z5

Mask

Story: Mask follows the story of Velu, a greedy private detective who gets drawn into a dangerous game after being hired by a corrupt NGO head, to recover ₹440 crore stolen by a mysterious masked gang. As Velu digs deeper, he discovers Bhoomi’s links to illegal activities and the heist, landing him into a tangled web of crime, corruption, and survival.

Advertisement

Cast: Kavin, Andrea Jeremiah

Release date: 9 January 2026

OTT platform: Tamil Z5

Kaalratri Season 2

Story: Unveils truths and the hidden secret of the Roy Barman family, Kaalratri Season 2 is set to reveal why Devi's husband is killed. Most importantly, who killed him?

Advertisement

Cast: Soumitrisha Kundu, Sairity Banerjee, Indrasish Roy

Release date: 9 January 2026

OTT platform: Lionsgate Play/ Hoichoi

Freedom at Midnight Season 2

Story: Season 2 continues the story of India's struggle for independence, revisiting history. Based on the 1975 book, it touches on events from 1947 to 1948, including political issues, the merging of over 500 princely states, and Gandhi's assassination.

Advertisement

Cast: Siddhant Gupta, Chirag Vohra, Rajendra Chawla

Release date: 9 January 2026

OTT platform: Sony Liv

The Pitt Season 2

Story: Set ten months after the first season, The Pitt Season 2 focuses on the lives of healthcare professionals at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center in Pennsylvania. Led by Dr Michael “Robby” Robinavitch, the team tackles the intense medical and personal challenges during the Fourth of July weekend, one of the busiest time of the year.

Advertisement

Cast: Noah Wyle, Katherine LaNasa, Shawn Hatosy, Patrick Ball, Sepideh Moafi, Laëtitia Hollard

Release date: 8 January 2026