OTT releases this weekend: Devil Wears Prada 2, Chinna Chinna Asai, Balan and more to watch on JioHotstar, Netflix

OTT releases this weekend: Starting from 31 July, a new lineup of shows and films are all set to entertain audience from the comforts of their home. From Malayalam film Balan: The Boy to Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway-starrer Devil Wears Prada 2, this week offers a variety of entertainers across different languages. All of these will be streaming on OTT platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video and more. Check it out.

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Balan: The Boy

Plot: Balan: The Boy follows the story of a young boy Balan, and his ex-convict mother. After growing up inside the correctional facility with his mother, Balan and his mother constantly change their name in an attempt to hide their past, which is only known to his mother. Once she disappears mysteriously, Balan, as a teen, sets out to find the truth about his mother.

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Cast: Tovino Thomas, Adhisheshan, Farzana Palathingal, Muhammed Zinaan, Dolly June, Jean Paul Lal, Girish AD & Beena Antony

OTT release date: July 31

OTT platform: ZEE5

The Idaho College Murders: College Nightmare

Plot: “On November 13, 2022, four University of Idaho students—Madison, Kaylee, Ethan, and Xana—were found murdered in an off-campus home, leaving a tight-knit college town shattered. For weeks, their killer walked free,” reads the synopsis about the documentary which unvestigates the horrifying murder of four University of Idaho students.

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Cast: Real life people

OTT release date: July 29

OTT platform: Netflix

Devil Wears Prada 2

Plot: Back to the fashionable streets of New York City, Miranda, Andy, Emily and Nigel reunite as Andy is back to the Runway as the new features editor. She is hired to help Miranda with the publishing industry crashed by AI and a likely hostile takeover. On the other hand, Emily who was once Miranda's first assistant, is now a senior executive at Dior. She controls the advertising budget that Runway desperately needs, making her the magazine's only hope for survival and the toughest challenge.

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Cast: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci

OTT release date: July 29

OTT platform: JioHotstar

The Bombing of Pan Am 103

Plot: “The tragic bombing of a transatlantic flight over Scotland in 1988 unites the local police and the FBI in a hunt for the attackers. Based on a true story,” reads the official title card.

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Cast: Connor Swindells, Patrick J. Adams, Tony Curran

OTT release date: July 30

OTT platform: Netflix

Chinna Chinna Asai

Plot: Chinna Chinna Aasai follows the story of two strangers who share a transformative conversation. Leela, an introverted widow who gets lost in Varanasi, meets a kind retired teacher named Madhavan. Watch what happens next.

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Cast: Indrans, Madhubala, Aparna Balamurali, Jaffer Sadiq, Vishnu Agasthya, Thambi Ramaiah, Kaali Venkat

OTT release date: July 28

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Rao Bahadur Plot: “A dying aristocrat's obsession with his late son's uncertain parentage pulls him into a fractured reality haunted by visions of the past,” as per Netflix title card.

Cast: Satyadev, Deepa Thomas, and Vikas Muppala

OTT release date: July 31

OTT platform: Netflix

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2

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Plot: The animated show of Batman's early years returns for a second season. Set against the backdrop of a 1940s noir-inspired Gotham City, the new season delves deeper into Gotham's criminal underworld while introducing some of fan-favourite characters such as the Riddler, Carrie Kelley, Roxy Rocket and the Joker.

Cast: Hamish Linklater, Matthew Needham, Jason Watkins

OTT release date: July 31

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.