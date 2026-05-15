OTT releases this weekend: Dhurandhar 2, Project Hail Mary, Kartavya, Inspector Avinash 2 and more

Streaming platforms are bringing a packed line-up of films and series this weekend across genres including action, science fiction, crime thrillers, romance and fantasy drama. From Ranveer Singh’s much-talked-about Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge OTT release to Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary, viewers have several new titles to choose from on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar.

Here’s a closer look at the major OTT releases arriving this weekend.

Dhurandhar 2 One of the biggest talking points this weekend is the OTT release of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film created major box office buzz after reportedly earning over ₹1,300 crore domestically and nearly ₹1,800 crore worldwide following its theatrical release in March.

The digital release has attracted attention because reports claim that OTT audiences will get access to a “Raw & Uncut” version featuring extended scenes, restored dialogues and uncensored sequences omitted from the theatrical release.

International audiences are expected to stream the film on Netflix under the alternate title Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Raw & Undekha). However, Indian viewers will reportedly have to watch the film on JioHotstar. The India release date is yet to be officially announced.

Project Hail Mary Ryan Gosling headlines the science fiction drama Project Hail Mary, which quietly premiered on Amazon Prime Video on May 12, 2026.

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name, the film follows a high-stakes space survival mission and marks another major sci-fi project for Gosling after his recent Hollywood releases.

The adaptation has already generated strong interest among fans of science fiction and space thrillers.

Good Omens Season 3 The third and final chapter of Good Omens has also arrived on Amazon Prime Video.

Unlike the earlier seasons, the finale has been released as a single 90-minute feature film instead of an episodic series.

The show once again stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant as fan-favourite characters Aziraphale and Crowley, who reunite to stop another apocalypse.

The final instalment is expected to conclude the long-running story arc of the duo.

Soul Mate Netflix is also releasing Soul Mate on May 14, 2026.

The series stars South Korean actor Ok Taec-yeon and Japanese actor Hayato Isomura.

Written and directed by Shunki Hashizume, the show follows the decade-long relationship between Johan Hwang and Ryu Narutaki.

The romantic drama is expected to attract viewers interested in emotionally driven international storytelling.

Kartavya Saif Ali Khan stars in Kartavya, which premieres on Netflix on May 15.

The action thriller has been produced under Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

The film follows a police officer attempting to balance personal struggles with professional responsibilities as politics begins to complicate his life.

Exam Tamil drama series Exam is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from May 15.

The seven-episode series stars Dushara Vijayan, Aditi Balan and Abbas.

The story revolves around a young woman investigating a paper leak network operating inside the Regional Public Service Exam system.

Inspector Avinash Season 2 Randeep Hooda returns with the second season of Inspector Avinash, which premieres on JioHotstar on May 15.

The new season follows Avinash as he takes on a large weapons cartel led by a gang lord named Sheikh.

The crime thriller is expected to continue the gritty tone established in the first season.

Berlin And The Lady With An Ermine Fans of Money Heist can also look forward to the return of Pedro Alonso in the second season of Berlin.

The new chapter premieres on Netflix on May 15 and follows Berlin assembling his gang once again for another ambitious heist in Seville.