OTT releases this weekend: Dhurandhar, Bridgerton S4, Sarvam Maya and more on Netflix, JioHotstar, other OTT platforms

OTT releases this weekend: Fresh releases on OTT are all set to entertain everyone across all age groups. From Ranveer Singh's blockbuster Dhurandhar finally making its OTT debut to Nivin Pauly's Sarvam Maya streaming online, check out the list of new films and shows online. All of these releases are available on OTT platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video and more.

Sarvam Maya

Plot: Sarvam Maya revolves around Prabhendu, an atheist guitarist from a traditional priest family. After failing attempts to leave India, he returns to his hometown in Palakkad and reluctantly works as a priest. His life changes after encountering a cheerful, memory-less ghost named "Delulu".

Cast: Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, Riya Shibu, Janardhanan, Preity Mukhundhan, Raghunath Paleri, Madhu Wariar

Release date: 30 January

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Daldal

Plot: Based on Vish Dhamija's novel Bhendi Bazaar, Daldal follows the story of DCP Rita Ferreira, a Mumbai cop who sets out to hunt a serial killer while also battling her own traumas from the past.

Cast: Bhumi Pednekkar, Samara Tijori, Aditya Rawal

Release date: 30 January

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Dhurandhar

Plot: Inspired by real-life geopolitical conflicts and operations, Dhurandhar follows a top secret agent who is sent on an undercover mission in Karachi to infiltrate the Lyari gang, led by a crime lord and sabotage the ISI-underworld nexus. It highlights the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Parliament attack, and 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun

Release date: 30 January

OTT platform: Netflix

The 50

Plot: The 50 is the official Indian adaptation of the global hit reality show, Les Cinquante.Set in a lavish palace, aka The Mahal, 50 celebrities compete in a high-stakes show, enduring eliminations and surviving tasks as they are controlled by a mysterious masked Game Master.The winner takes home a grand prize.

Cast: Karan Patel, Faisal Shaikh (Mr Faisu), Ridhi Dogra, Shiny Doshi, Shiv Thakare, Divya Agarwal, Urvashi Dholakia, Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Archana Gautam, Rajat Dalal, Riddhima Pandit, Manisha Rani, Siwet Tomar, Digvijay Rathee, Shrutika Arjun, Nikki Tamboli, Arbaz Patel, Luv Kataria, Archit Kaushik, Lakshay Kaushik, Dimpal Singh, Chahat Pandey, Neelam Giri, Monalisa, Vikrant Singh, Hamid Barkzi, Nehal Chudasama, Krishna Shroff, Immortal Kaka, Dino James, Dushyant Kukreja, Sumaira Shaikh, Vanshaj Singh, Sapna Chaudhary, Jahnavi Kiran Killekar, Rapper Yung Sammy, Adnan Shaikh, Bebika Dhurve, Natalia Janoszek, Rachit Rojha, Faiz Baloch, Saurabh Ghadge, Arushi Chawla, Aarya Jadhao, Tejaswi Madivada, Maxtern, Khanzaadi and Bhavya Singh

Release date: 1 February

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Devkhel

Plot: The death of a person every Holi night leads the people of Devtali to believe it is the mythical demon Shankasur's curse. What happens when Inspector Vishwas decides to investigate the latest death?

Cast: Ankush Chaudhari, Arun Nalawade, Prajakta Mali, Yatin Karekar, Mangesh Desai, Veena Jamkar

Release date: 30 January

OTT platform: Zee5

Bridgerton Season 4

Plot: The latest season of the show explores Benedict Bridgerton, who finds himself torn between desire and duty. Drawn to a mysterious Lady in Silver, he is also unexpectedly captivated by Sophie Baek. The story unfolds from Lady Bridgerton’s iconic masquerade ball, where fate brings him face-to-face with his love.

Cast: Yerin Ha, Luke Thompson, Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey, Victor Alli

Release date: 29 January 2026