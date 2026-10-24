OTT releases this weekend: Gajab Raat, Nobody Wants This Season 3, The Paradise and more on Netflix, Prime Video

The weekend brings a packed streaming line-up, with crime thrillers, regional cinema, animated mythology and international dramas arriving across Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 and JioHotstar. Manoj Bajpayee's Gajab Raat and the return of Omar Sy in Lupin are among the notable releases, while Nani's The Paradise has already started streaming.
Here are the films and shows to look out for.
Manoj Bajpayee leads this Hindi suspense thriller, produced by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Ritesh Shah. The story unfolds over a single night, following a police officer caught between personal gain and doing what he believes is right. The cast includes Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi, Divya Dutta and Nushrratt Bharuccha.
Nani stars in this Telugu period action drama set in the slums of Secunderabad. The story centres on a community confronting oppression, with a fight for justice driving the narrative. The film is available on Netflix, with dubbed versions for viewers across India.
Omar Sy returns as Assane Diop, the gentleman thief inspired by the adventures of fictional French character Arsène Lupin. The new instalment finds Assane still in prison, attempting to honour a promise to his son while facing fresh complications. Netflix has confirmed the release date for the latest chapter.
Starring Keerthy Suresh, Sananth and Rishikanth, this Tamil film explores the lives of transgender people in 1990s Madurai. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, it arrives on Netflix after its theatrical release and is available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.
Kristen Bell and Adam Brody return for another season of the romantic comedy, which explores relationships, family expectations and cultural differences. It is available on Netflix.
This Hindi crime drama follows four friends whose financial troubles push them towards luxury car theft. Their choices draw them into a dangerous world of gangsters and police investigations, putting their friendship under pressure.
Chris Pratt returns as Navy SEAL Commander James Reece in the espionage thriller. Based on Jack Carr's novel True Believer, the eight-episode season follows Reece as he confronts a wider conspiracy. All episodes premiered on Prime Video on 21 October.
Shriyam Bhagnani stars in this biographical sports drama based on Hetal Dave, India's first professional female sumo wrestler. The film follows her pursuit of a career in a sport where women face considerable social barriers.
The animated mythological series returns on JioHotstar, continuing its retelling of the Ramayana as the battle for Lanka intensifies. Hanuman's role in the conflict remains central to the new season.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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