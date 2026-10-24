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OTT releases this weekend: Gajab Raat, Nobody Wants This Season 3, The Paradise and more on Netflix, Prime Video

OTT releases this weekend include Manoj Bajpayee's Gajab Raat, Nani's The Paradise, Lupin Part 4, Chaar Yaar and Sumo Didi. Here's the release schedule, streaming platforms and what to expect from the films and series arriving between October 23 and 25, 2026.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published24 Oct 2026, 01:47 AM IST
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Gajab Raat, Nobody Wants This Season 3, and The Paradise are not available for streaming on Netflix.
Gajab Raat, Nobody Wants This Season 3, and The Paradise are not available for streaming on Netflix.
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The weekend brings a packed streaming line-up, with crime thrillers, regional cinema, animated mythology and international dramas arriving across Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 and JioHotstar. Manoj Bajpayee's Gajab Raat and the return of Omar Sy in Lupin are among the notable releases, while Nani's The Paradise has already started streaming.

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Here are the films and shows to look out for.

Netflix

1. Gajab Raat — 23 October

Manoj Bajpayee leads this Hindi suspense thriller, produced by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Ritesh Shah. The story unfolds over a single night, following a police officer caught between personal gain and doing what he believes is right. The cast includes Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi, Divya Dutta and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

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2. The Paradise - 22 October

Nani stars in this Telugu period action drama set in the slums of Secunderabad. The story centres on a community confronting oppression, with a fight for justice driving the narrative. The film is available on Netflix, with dubbed versions for viewers across India.

Also Read | The Paradise Box Office Day 2: Nani's film hits ₹50 crore mark
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3. Lupin Part 4 - 23 October

Omar Sy returns as Assane Diop, the gentleman thief inspired by the adventures of fictional French character Arsène Lupin. The new instalment finds Assane still in prison, attempting to honour a promise to his son while facing fresh complications. Netflix has confirmed the release date for the latest chapter.

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4. Dorothy - 23 October

Starring Keerthy Suresh, Sananth and Rishikanth, this Tamil film explores the lives of transgender people in 1990s Madurai. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, it arrives on Netflix after its theatrical release and is available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

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Also Read | Who is Antony Thattil, the Dubai-based businessman who married Keerthy Suresh?

5. Nobody Wants This Season 3 - 22 October

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody return for another season of the romantic comedy, which explores relationships, family expectations and cultural differences. It is available on Netflix.

Amazon Prime Video

6. Chaar Yaar - 23 October

This Hindi crime drama follows four friends whose financial troubles push them towards luxury car theft. Their choices draw them into a dangerous world of gangsters and police investigations, putting their friendship under pressure.

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7. The Terminal List Season 2 - 21 October

Chris Pratt returns as Navy SEAL Commander James Reece in the espionage thriller. Based on Jack Carr's novel True Believer, the eight-episode season follows Reece as he confronts a wider conspiracy. All episodes premiered on Prime Video on 21 October.

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Also Read | Actor Chris Pratt praises in-law Robert Kennedy Jr, says ‘I love him'

ZEE5 and JioHotstar

8. Sumo Didi — 23 October

Shriyam Bhagnani stars in this biographical sports drama based on Hetal Dave, India's first professional female sumo wrestler. The film follows her pursuit of a career in a sport where women face considerable social barriers.

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9. The Legend of Hanuman Season 7 - 23 October

The animated mythological series returns on JioHotstar, continuing its retelling of the Ramayana as the battle for Lanka intensifies. Hanuman's role in the conflict remains central to the new season.

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About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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